WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway

Their brand designs a diverse range of products spanning apparel, jewelry, accessories, and footwear, all conforming to a streetwear aesthetic. None of the items were particularly groundbreaking, but they were wearable and approachable luxury streetwear.

The SS24 design builds on the brand’s former collections with revamped cuts and an entertaining mix of fabrics. The collection’s final look — and notably the audience’s favorite — was a denim cape dress that showcased a proud display of a baby bump on model Jada-Renee Bland, who is the partner to Thermal.

“I’m just really proud as there’s always growth and progression with every new collection, every new season,” Bland said. “The way that they build an ongoing story, it’s never just one singular moment. If you look at last year, and this year, you’ll see a connection there.”

