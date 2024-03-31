The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

When we first told the rest of the staff at WSN that we planned to do a dinner party-themed magazine issue, we were mostly answered with blank stares and questions of “what does that mean?” Some had assumed it would be a cut-and-dry food listicle, or perhaps a how-to on hosting a traditional wine-and-dine gathering. But while the title may suggest a superficial focus on food and dining, this issue delves deeper into the ways in which food brings us closer to one another. As WSN proudly presents our latest issue of the Under the Arch Magazine, “The Dinner Party,” we invite you to reflect on our relationship with food and how it permeates our connections with each other in day-to-day life.

Food has a remarkable ability to bring people together, transcending cultural boundaries and fostering meaningful relationships. It serves as a universal language while speaking volumes about our individual traditions and heritage. For college students, food is a form of communication — whether that be through dining hall fast-friends, sharing a communal kitchen with roommates, cooking for friends and loved ones or just trying to make new memories in restaurants around the city. Through the pages of this magazine, we celebrate the role that food plays in our lives beyond mere sustenance. In these pages, you will find contemplations ranging from personal stories about food and relationships to recipes and restaurant recommendations.

And to our readers, WSN is able to thrive due to your support and readership. It’s been a while since WSN has produced a creative, conceptual magazine issue. The last time we did a magazine in print was 2019. This issue was inspired by those of our predecessors. We look to revive the energy and style of Fringe — our past biannual arts and culture UTA issues. One of our goals as a student-led publication is to tell stories that place student voices at the forefront and genuinely resonate with our readers. We hope this magazine issue does exactly that.

Enjoy the feast!