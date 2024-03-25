Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
WSN staff share photos from their first week of free time this year.
Mar 25, 2024
Spring break is one of the first real pauses that students have in the new year. It brings an opportunity to explore new places, get some rest and for a few unfortunate souls, study for impending midterms. Some of WSN’s editors took to photographing their week off, capturing snow storms, island sunshine, colorful insects and city skylines.
Manasa Gudavalli — Editor-in-Chief
My spring break goals were to prioritize rest and rejuvenation. I stayed in New York City to avoid the stress of traveling, yet I found myself taking multiple day trips to various locations outside of the Manhattan and Brooklyn city life. I semi-retired my digital camera and replaced it with a 35mm film camera to remember to take things slow and be intentional. Many of the people featured in my photos are the other photographers and editors contributing to this photo essay. I see them every day during the school year and I get separation anxiety when I’m away from them, so naturally, we had to spend spring break together.
Julia Smerling — Photo Editor
Over spring break, I spent time with my friends and loved ones — especially their adorable dogs — and spent a day with some of my Brazilian family members. We were making pastel, a type of Brazilian fried food, and I helped fold and shape the thin crusts and fill them. Cooking is a way that my family and friends can bond and connect with one another.
Kevin Wu — Editor-at-Large
Governors Island during off season is a gem hidden in plain sight. It’s a 10-minute ferry ride away from lower Manhattan, the perfect distance if you want to get out of the city without the hassle of actually getting out of the city. The island offers great views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines without the typical New York crowdedness. For me, someone who stayed in the city for my internship during the break, Governors Island provided a much-needed change of pace and environment.
Carmo Moniz — Managing Editor
I called my dad one of the nights we were in Toronto, and he told me he remembered going to a butterfly greenhouse in Montreal — our next destination — one time on a business trip. We had virtually nothing planned for Montreal, so we decided to check it out. The greenhouse was located inside the city’s Insectarium, which begins as a series of tunnels simulating an ant colony and ends inside a huge glass structure full of colorful butterflies and other, less aerodynamic insects.
Krish Dev — Multimedia Editor
brief migration north,
left the cold for more cold; still,
good friends bring the warmth.
Matt Petres — Photo Editor
These images are from a car show in South Pasadena, Florida. One of the highlights of my spring break was looking at cars that I don’t normally see in Manhattan. The slogan on the car’s license plate is a reference to Dinah Shore’s classic jingle, “See the USA in your Chevrolet.” The body is painted with 2005 Ford Mustang Green and the top with 2010 Ford Expedition Black. There is chrome on its bumpers, grille, wheel and window trim. The light green car with palm trees swaying in the background evokes the spring season, and is a nice change of scenery from the barren New York City foliage.
Samson Tu — Magazine Managing Editor
Crashes on Interstate 87 on the way back from Montreal during a severe snowstorm on March 23. Make sure tires have treads. Steer smooth, go slow, drive safe, spring brake.
Developed for web by Krish Dev.