Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks

My spring break goals were to prioritize rest and rejuvenation. I stayed in New York City to avoid the stress of traveling, yet I found myself taking multiple day trips to various locations outside of the Manhattan and Brooklyn city life. I semi-retired my digital camera and replaced it with a 35mm film camera to remember to take things slow and be intentional. Many of the people featured in my photos are the other photographers and editors contributing to this photo essay. I see them every day during the school year and I get separation anxiety when I’m away from them, so naturally, we had to spend spring break together.