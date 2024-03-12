Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center

After Seth Tobocman dropped out of art school in the 1980s, he began spending his time as an art instructor at the Charas Community Center in the East Village. Worried children in the area might become involved with a nearby drug operation, Tobocman spent hours teaching them to paint and draw in an effort to keep them away. However, the community center’s mission of promoting the arts, education and social welfare was cut short only 20 years later, when a change in ownership left the space vacant and covered in graffiti.

But in January, the building saw another change in ownership that left locals hopeful the center would return to its former state. After several lawsuits and real-estate battles over the course of 25 years, owner Greg Singer lost ownership of Charas to an anonymous entity known as “605 E. Ninth Community Holdings LLC,” which purchased the building for $57.3 million. While plans for the space have yet to be formalized, the corporation has suggested it will turn the building back into a community center.

“Like a lot of people, I’m waiting to find out what the next stage is with Charas and whether it will return to community use,” Tobocman said.

Local residents’ had long criticized Singer’s treatment of the property, with protests over the building’s vacancy going back over two decades. While it was open, the center hosted arts programs, food pantries and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“It was like the heart and soul of the Lower East Side,” said Barbara Caporale, an activist and close assistant to the Charas organization, in an interview with WSN. “When Singer bought it, he just ripped the heart out.”

The anonymous purchasing entity — which close affiliates to the Charas organization, including Corporland, referred to as “angel investor” — has strong ties to hedge fund billionaire Aaron Sosnick, who owns real estate in several parts of the East Village. Charas — named after founders Chino Garcia, Humberto Crespo, Angelo González, Roy Battiste, Anthony Figueroa and Sal Becker — began as a grassroots organization in 1965.

“The community appreciated a lot of the work that we’ve done throughout the years, and they decided they wanted to help us fight for the building,” Garcia told WSN. “We felt it had to stay a community center, and we hope that it will still be a community center.”