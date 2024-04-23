‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU

The “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” began with dozens of protesters gathering at Gould Plaza early Monday morning, calling for NYU to divest from companies with ties to Israel. Throughout the day, Campus Safety Department and police presence near the protest gradually increased, along with the size of the encampment, which at its peak reached hundreds of protesters. With permission from the NYU administration, New York City Police Department officers in riot gear entered the plaza after sunset and arrested dozens of protesters.