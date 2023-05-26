What to know before you go: The Eras Tour

“​​She wears high heels, I wear sneakers”

As much as you might want to wear your heeled cowboy boots — and as cute as they might make you look — you’re in for a long show and will be standing for over three hours for Taylor’s set alone. Just because Taylor is in Louboutins, doesn’t mean you have to be too. If you want to be in cute shoes for pictures, we’d suggest bringing an extra pair of slides or sneakers in your bag.

While one of us did bring a pair of slides, we forgot to take them out of the bag at the beginning of the show and were too distracted by Taylor’s performance to remember to put them on later. We highly encourage you to put any spare footwear in an easily accessible place so you can quickly slip your shoes on during one of the costume changes.

If you don’t have a pair of pointy cowboy boots or sparkly heels in your wardrobe, though, no need to spend the extra money — there were plenty of people in comfy sneakers.