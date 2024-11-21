Ranked: Thanksgiving foods

It’s that time of year again — it feels like Halloween just ended, but Thanksgiving is already upon us. Whether you’re going home for the weekend, attending a Friendsgiving or finding solace in the peace and quiet of your dorm room, the question remains: What’s for dinner next Thursday?

For those of us forced to wait in endless holiday traffic and face family members we don’t really want to see, food at the Thanksgiving dinner table is a breath of fresh air amidst the murky waters of socially awkward situations. To be clear, some choose not to celebrate Thanksgiving — but for those that do, the holiday contains unique cultural and culinary traditions. Among the Thanksgiving classics, however, some dishes make me a little more thankful than others.

6. Green beans

Back when my mom used to serve green beans just lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, I thought they were gross. And today… I still think they’re gross. As one of the basic vegetables that accompany better-looking and better-tasting Thanksgiving sides, green beans struggle to keep up with their extravagant friends. Unfortunately, green beans aren’t adding much to the flavor conversation — instead, they remain on the menu year after year because they make us feel a little bit healthier as we fill up on salty, carby and cheesy goodness. I’ll admit that when green beans are spiced up in a casserole or dressed in different toppings, they are more tolerable — but your efforts are better spent elsewhere.

5. Turkey

As the centerpiece of this entire holiday, you’d think this food would be higher on the list. However, many people do not account for the amount of time and effort that goes into cooking this expensive meat, only for it to consistently turn out bland and somewhat dry. And, if you’ve stayed on campus during Thanksgiving, you know that it’s pretty difficult to cook a turkey without running the risk of burning down your residence hall.

But when you consider the taste of turkey itself, would you really choose to eat it every year? For those willing to put in the work, turkey can live up to its status as the Thanksgiving poster child — but for the number of times it turns out dry and bland, I think there are better options for the role of Thanksgiving food team leader.

4. Cranberry sauce

While I would usually recommend making Thanksgiving dishes with love and care, store-bought cranberry sauce is the exception. When you shop for Thanksgiving ingredients this year, stop by the canned food aisle to feast your eyes on the industrial wonder that is canned cranberry sauce. For less than $2, jellied cranberry sauce is practical, cheap and just the right amount of sweetness for Thanksgiving dinner.

You’ll notice that when you remove the cranberry sauce from the can, the rings of the can will create a ridged pattern on the sauce, and it will still hold up its original shape. This might seem off-pudding — ha — but in reality, it adds a whole new level of texture to the cranberry sauce. According to my dad, this is the only way cranberry sauce should be eaten — try it, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

3. Pumpkin pie

While I didn’t expect this from a university event, NYU Eats’ recent Holiday Bakeshop reignited my spark of pumpkin pie joy. Whether you like it with a dollop of whipped cream or by itself, there’s no doubt that pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving staple. I always smile at the thought of sinking my teeth into a slice of pumpkin pie, with its warm, flaky crust and soft, gooey filling. Amongst the many types of pie out there, pumpkin is definitely a standout — it’s not too sweet, it’s silky in texture and can be found in many sizes at almost any grocery store. It’s the perfect combination of the warmth of fall and the familial comfort of winter.

2. Potatoes

Just thinking of potatoes makes me drool a little bit — and if you’ve ever had a perfect potato, you might just find yourself drooling too. Potatoes are nearly impossible to mess up, and I rely on them every year to be the one consistently delicious part of my Thanksgiving dinner. Especially since I’ve been living off of Cluckstein’s waffle fries for the past few months, I’m more than ready to experience the versatility of the potato this holiday. The possibilities are endless: mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic roasted potatoes, baked potatoes with bacon and sour cream — the list goes on and on. If I’m feeling sweet, I might even dare to try sweet potatoes — which many people consider to be the best spud of all. No matter your preference, potatoes are the tried-and-true veteran that you can always count on.

1. Stuffing

A dish that’s almost exclusive to the Thanksgiving holiday, stuffing represents the essence of what this meal is all about. It provides a unique blend of textures and flavors that you can’t get in any other dish — it’s time for us to stop sleeping on stuffing and acknowledge how simple, yet rich in flavor it is. For those who prefer stuffing made from scratch, listen closely. I’m a sucker for a classic box of Stove Top stuffing — which happens to be on sale at the Target in Union Square for just $1.99. It’s super quick to prepare, yet not too salty and perfectly light. It’s the unsung hero that deserves much more of your love this Thanksgiving.

Contact Lauren Aragon at [email protected].