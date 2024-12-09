Carrying the torch: NYU athletes-turned-coaches

At the age of 2, Jack Kurtenbach was hitting wiffle balls in his backyard with his older brother, and by 4 he was on a Little League team — not the typical backstory of an assistant soccer coach.

He started at NYU as a pitcher on the baseball team, but in his junior year was looking for a change. He spoke with the head coach of the men’s basketball team, Kim Wyant, and began managing the team that year. When he graduated in 2019, she offered him a job as an assistant coach. Although he misses his original sport, he felt that with baseball there was often one “right” play that yielded the best results, and enjoyed the creativity in plays that soccer allowed.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he could no longer make money from in-person recruitment camps, a sizable portion of his coaching revenue, Kurtenbach had to turn to another job to make enough money to stay in New York City — real estate.

Kurtenbach worked in commercial leasing, and when his manager left and put him in charge, he ended up much more involved than he anticipated — and making a lot more money. Although the money was nice, Kurtenbach calls the work he did “soul-sucking,” and he expressed this to his coworkers as the reason why he left after two years in real estate and returned to coaching.

“I think they understood it, but they were also sitting there thinking to themselves, ‘Jack, you’re making a lot of money — what’s the issue?’” Kurtenbach said. “I was just happy to go back into coaching. I think that’s where my head was.”

Kurtenbach said his hometown friends are still surprised he’s coaching instead of commuting to an office job similar to the sports management internships he had throughout college.

“I had the option to go wherever — I could have gone back [home], I could have moved to a new city,” Kurtenbach said. “I was just really excited to get involved with this team and try to take it to the next level. It’s been a positive progression since I’ve been here. I think it’s headed in the right direction.”

