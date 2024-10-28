Where Trump and Harris stand on 6 key young-voter concerns

Trump

Trump has made immigration a central focus of his campaign, outlining it as a top priority in his “Agenda 47” platform. His first two key promises are to “seal the border and stop the migrant invasion” and “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history” upon his election. During his previous four-year term, the Trump administration deported approximately 1.5 million people — half of the 3 million he initially vowed to deport during his 2016 campaign. This election cycle, Trump has provided more detailed plans, including invoking the Alien Enemies Act and reinstating his Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies. In an April interview with Time Magazine, he emphasized his intention to use both local law enforcement and the military to address what he described as “an invasion like probably no country has ever seen before.” Trump continues to promote the completion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, a signature promise from his earlier campaigns. At a July rally, he claimed his administration “created the most secure border in U.S. history” and “built nearly 500 miles of border wall,” though the actual length of new primary barriers constructed was closer to 50 miles — roughly 10% of the distance he had promised. Trump has also said he wants to end automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants and expand his previous Muslim travel ban. At the Republican National Convention in July, he said that none of his other policy aims can succeed unless “we stop the illegal immigrant invasion.”