A tale of two Bryces
Captains of the men’s and women’s soccer teams, Bryce Lexow and Bryce Chan, interview each other on their senior season.
Jonathan Mak, Sports Editor | Dec. 6, 2024
The odds of two senior student-athletes named Bryce serving as soccer team captains in the same year are slim to none. But Bryce Lexow and Bryce Chan have beat those odds.
Lexow, a native of Rydal, PA, doesn’t stop running when he is on the field, whether that’s making runs down the wing to deliver a cross or dropping into midfield to build an attack. Across 66 games for the Violets, he has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists, including his first collegiate hat trick this season against Baruch College. Committed both on and off the pitch, Lexow earned Most Valuable Player this season and is a pre-med student studying biology at NYU’s College of Arts & Science. Lexow plans to take a gap year after taking the MCAT and work as an EMT before attending medical school.
Chan, as a defensive midfielder for the women’s team, brings something different to the field. She hails from San Juan Capistrano, California and has scored one goal in her career against the University of Chicago this season. An Economics major in CAS, Chan has contributed to 33 clean sheets over 66 games. Chan intends to stay in New York and is interested in pursuing a career exploring the climate, technology or food spaces.
Both athletes find themselves at a crossroads as their time as Violets comes to an end. WSN brought the Bryces together for a conversation, where they interviewed each other about their final year and experiences in New York.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Lexow: On a scale from one to 10, how has your senior season been so far?
Chan: I would give it a nine. Every season has its struggles, but I think that we have a great group of players. Sometimes the game doesn’t go in your favor, and that’s happened plenty of times to us. But I’m very proud of the effort that’s been put in by every single player. The only reason it’s not a 10 is because I feel that the schedule has been particularly busy compared to previous years.
Lexow: Out of 10, I’d put it at a six and a half unfortunately because the season didn’t go as we would have liked on the pitch. We started out pretty strong and did well out of our conference. Going into conference, the games just didn’t fall in our favor. We honestly performed pretty well, but we lost a bunch of games by one goal. So that’s what’s bringing my score down.
Lexow: We are both part of rather large graduating classes — mine has eight and Bryce’s has 12, including the fifth-years. What has it been like going through college with your teammates and building your relationships throughout?
Chan: It’s just been so beautiful and wonderful. I was actually talking to some of my teammates the other day, and I said, ‘It’s been a privilege to play with these people, yes, but also to grow up with these people.’ You grow up with your high school friends, but then you leave. I feel very lucky to be surrounded by a great group of girls, and by your class as well on the men’s team. Even growing up with you guys, I was actually looking back at memories — two years ago today we were doing karaoke! I feel very privileged.
Lexow: On my side, we’re one of the few classes that has, for the most part, made it through without anybody quitting or getting cut. I’m living with three of the guys now and I’m still close with everybody else.
Lexow: How have you approached your role as captain on the pitch?
Chan: I’ve talked a lot about this with the team: I think it’s good when you have players who fill different roles, whether it’s being vocal, leading by example or connecting with each member of the team. I fall into that third category a bit more — obviously I strive to do all three — but I try to create relationships with everyone. Though, sometimes it’s hard because you have people who are 23 and some who aren’t 18 yet, and you have to bridge that gap.
Lexow: I seek to lead by example. I always take pride in being the hardest worker on the field, and hopefully people follow suit. For the most part, like you were saying, it’s good for you to have captains that can fill different roles, and one of the things that I think men’s soccer was missing this year was a vocal, confrontational captain. This year, it was me, Felix Dyckerhoff, who’s a junior, and Ben Trask, and none of us are really confrontational people. We knew that coming into this so we have had to lean on other people that are more confrontational — like Felipe Remon has been a big help in that standpoint. I am trying to lead the underclassmen as much as I can, whether that be through soccer or academics.
Chan: How’d you get started in this sport?
Lexow: I started when I was about 3 or 4 years old. I feel like most kids kind of just get thrown into a bunch of sports and you fall in love with one. For me that was soccer, and I’ve loved it ever since.
Chan: I agree. You play those little rec leagues when you’re 4 years old, and looking back at pictures, I remember my shin guards were the size of the bottom half of my leg, my hair is down and we’re all mobbing after the ball, no one knew what they were doing. You’re right — you do just fall in love with it. And when you’ve been playing it for 18 years now, it’s just something that you know like the back of your hand, and it becomes part of who you are.
Lexow: It just flies by too. I was on the phone with my parents the other day and I was telling them how I was about to go to my last soccer practice ever, and they were just running through all the teams I’ve been on when I was younger and how much of a journey it’s been.
Chan: What piece of advice would you give to new players joining the team?
Lexow: When you look back on this experience in 20 years, you’re not really going to remember the goals or the wins. It’s going to be about the memories you made with your team and honestly, I’ve felt that a lot more this year. It finally dawned on me that we have such a close-knit team when I missed that penalty against Emory that, arguably, ended our season. I had guys text me on the team who I would never assume would reach out to me — I had freshmen text me, people in every single class reached out.
Chan: Wow, can we just end it there? That is definitely the most important piece of advice you could ever give to someone going into something as special as this. On top of that, you will get out of the program as much as you can put in. I know that it’s sometimes difficult because this is a D-III school. It’s not a D-I program where soccer is everyone’s life. But that’s why we chose to play this program — you have the option to live outside of your sport. You only get four years so why not spend every waking minute supporting each other, lifting each other up?
Lexow: Bryce Chan, you scored your first collegiate goal for the Violets against the University of Chicago. Could you talk us through that, how it felt and what it meant to you, especially during Pride Night?
Chan: In high school, everyone has at least scored one goal in their life. I’ve been part of those electric goal-scoring moments but never actually been the scorer. I wasn’t really upset about it, but it was something I wanted to prove to myself. I just needed one, and I knew I wouldn’t get a lot of chances. It was so fun, and I was on cloud nine for a few days after.
I’m so happy it was during that night as well — it was the first Pride Night in my time here. A couple of us helped organize it and the team, the coaches and the department rallied behind us and made it super meaningful. Everything conspired for that to happen in that moment. I didn’t score in the past three years for many reasons, but also because I was supposed to score that night! I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Chan: What is one quality you take from each other’s game?
Lexow: One thing you do, that I don’t, is get stuck in the tackles. Every time I see you play, you go into a 50/50 tackle, and you always win. It’s very respectable, and you are a defensive midfielder, and that’s what you need to do. You always do it, and it is something that a lot of players don’t do.
Chan: Thanks Bryce, that’s very kind. The nature of your position, especially as a defender, is that you’re not always going to be getting the ball. You also never stop running. It’s very apparent that you are always working the hardest you can and we’re always like ‘Wow, he never stops.’
Lexow: What’s been your favorite thing about being an NYU athlete?
Chan: I mean, I never shut up about my teammates. It’s so great that this sport, and this program, brings people together for life. We travel together outside of soccer, we are already planning wedding lists with each other. I would also say that the field we practice on at Pier 40 is a gorgeous practice field. When you go to the roof, there is a view of the World Trade Center and all of downtown Manhattan and you’re just playing soccer with your best friends up there. It’s unreal and it feels so special.
Lexow: There are so many people here, so as a freshman it can feel so unbelievably lonely. I think being a student-athlete is a huge help because you come in and you have a group of friends basically waiting for you. I’ve always been a pretty shy kid, so being able to walk on to such a tight-knit team who welcomes you with open arms has been a great feeling.
