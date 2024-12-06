A tale of two Bryces

The odds of two senior student-athletes named Bryce serving as soccer team captains in the same year are slim to none. But Bryce Lexow and Bryce Chan have beat those odds.

Lexow, a native of Rydal, PA, doesn’t stop running when he is on the field, whether that’s making runs down the wing to deliver a cross or dropping into midfield to build an attack. Across 66 games for the Violets, he has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists, including his first collegiate hat trick this season against Baruch College. Committed both on and off the pitch, Lexow earned Most Valuable Player this season and is a pre-med student studying biology at NYU’s College of Arts & Science. Lexow plans to take a gap year after taking the MCAT and work as an EMT before attending medical school.

Chan, as a defensive midfielder for the women’s team, brings something different to the field. She hails from San Juan Capistrano, California and has scored one goal in her career against the University of Chicago this season. An Economics major in CAS, Chan has contributed to 33 clean sheets over 66 games. Chan intends to stay in New York and is interested in pursuing a career exploring the climate, technology or food spaces.

Both athletes find themselves at a crossroads as their time as Violets comes to an end. WSN brought the Bryces together for a conversation, where they interviewed each other about their final year and experiences in New York.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Lexow: On a scale from one to 10, how has your senior season been so far?

Chan: I would give it a nine. Every season has its struggles, but I think that we have a great group of players. Sometimes the game doesn’t go in your favor, and that’s happened plenty of times to us. But I’m very proud of the effort that’s been put in by every single player. The only reason it’s not a 10 is because I feel that the schedule has been particularly busy compared to previous years.

Lexow: Out of 10, I’d put it at a six and a half unfortunately because the season didn’t go as we would have liked on the pitch. We started out pretty strong and did well out of our conference. Going into conference, the games just didn’t fall in our favor. We honestly performed pretty well, but we lost a bunch of games by one goal. So that’s what’s bringing my score down.

Lexow: We are both part of rather large graduating classes — mine has eight and Bryce’s has 12, including the fifth-years. What has it been like going through college with your teammates and building your relationships throughout?

Chan: It’s just been so beautiful and wonderful. I was actually talking to some of my teammates the other day, and I said, ‘It’s been a privilege to play with these people, yes, but also to grow up with these people.’ You grow up with your high school friends, but then you leave. I feel very lucky to be surrounded by a great group of girls, and by your class as well on the men’s team. Even growing up with you guys, I was actually looking back at memories — two years ago today we were doing karaoke! I feel very privileged.

Lexow: On my side, we’re one of the few classes that has, for the most part, made it through without anybody quitting or getting cut. I’m living with three of the guys now and I’m still close with everybody else.