Exploring the realm of undergraduate research at NYU

“What we’re doing is something that has never been done before or not been done very well, it’s to help people with dyslexia read e-texts in a better way,” Mishra said. “It basically takes a body of text and using machine learning and deep learning techniques it sort of goes on and manipulates sentence structure as well as document level structure, it syntactically and lexically simplifies the content of any body of text.”

After collecting data, she will then feed it into a machine learning program which will change text to make it easier to read for those with dyslexia. Mishra said the program will use specialized tactics such as simplification and substitution, and will offer multiple personally-tailored options, ensuring users have an adaptable tool.

“Our solution is different because currently the only solutions that have been employed are either things like changing just the font, or changing the way sentences are arranged,” Mishra said. “None of them have really gone to address the problem of changing the actual content, changing the actual words. For example, instead of using ‘bad,’ because the letters ‘b’ and ‘d’ look similar, we would change it to ‘evil.’”

Despite researching in the humanities, Jordan, like Mishra, is using a data-driven approach to her research. In just the first four months of her work, Jordan has dedicated substantial efforts to constructing a dataset in which she plans to conduct regressions and visualize patterns within the data using R — a programming language acquired through her Introduction to Research Methods for Politics class, a requisite of her program.

“The biggest misconception is that we don’t do statistical analysis in politics research, which is not true,” Jordan said. “It’s actually exactly what we do. The politics department at NYU is very focused on statistics, analysis, data and coding. Yes, they want to see a well-defined thesis, but they also really want to see numbers.”