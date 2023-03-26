Growing and Healing Through Art and Reflection
NYU Steinhardt’s graduate Art Therapy students showcase artworks in the “Art Affect” exhibition.
Under the Arch
by: Yuna Baek
Samantha Kim
“Journal: January,” 2023, collage on paper
Mercy Weiss
“Space,” 2019, sumi ink on watercolor paper
Stephy Hsu
“Gifts,” 2023, resin, acrylic, found objects
Jasmine Ka Lam Li
“Novice,” 2023, plaster and paper
Miki Belenkov
“After the Battle (Requiescence of A Fly),” 2023, oil paint and oil pastel on reclaimed wood
Produced by Yuna Baek.
Developed for web by Samay Dhawan.