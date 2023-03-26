Growing and Healing Through Art and Reflection

Stephy Hsu’s “Gifts” features several natural and artificial objects floating within a bowl. While representing the complexity and beauty of relationships through this work, Hsu uses the fish navigating its way among the different objects as a metaphor for the experience of students exploring their role among different people. She also shares her appreciation for the therapeutic benefits that come with creating art. Even though we may be presented with obstacles and placed within a new setting, the concept of this piece inspires us to be willing to adapt and to remember to process our emotions.