The Universal Language of Visual Storytelling

In his warm, captivating illustrations, Max Van Hosen engages with themes of memory, object permanence and serenity. His piece “Sweet Nostalgia” features a bedroom scattered with the puzzle pieces of a person’s life: a record player, a cup of coffee, dirty laundry, a vintage Japanese car poster, various screens, an electric guitar, and a plant. Toeing the line between still life and portrait, Van Hosen’s work invites the viewer to consider the meaning of material objects when the identity and whereabouts of their owner is unclear. “Driftwood” explores a similar perspective on materiality, with the imagery of an old Volkswagen Beetle being washed away showcasing the temporality of objects, especially when left abandoned. Despite a clear emphasis on man-made objects and what they represent — particularly in contrast to nature — the beauty in Van Hosen’s drawings lies in their receptiveness to a multitude of interpretations and possible narratives.