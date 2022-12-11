The Universal Language of Visual Storytelling
In a series of paintings, illustrations, and sculptures, seven NYU artists craft captivating visual narratives.
Under the Arch
The Universal Language of Visual Storytelling
In a series of paintings, illustrations, and sculptures, seven NYU artists craft captivating visual narratives.
Samantha Williams
“Little Boxes from Above,” 2020, marker on paper.
“Stars and Stripes,” 2021, marker on paper.
Jara Lopez
“Untitled,” 2022, monotype print.
“Piscatory Ring,” 2022, oil on canvas.
Dina Bodner
“Im so tired,” 2022, alcohol based markers and charcoal on multimedia paper.
Yuna Baek
“Playground Equipment,” 2022, metal.
Max Van Hosen
“Sweet Nostalgia,” 2022, digital.
“Driftwood,” 2022, digital.
Julia Merchan
“Rusalka by the Willow,” 2022, watercolor, watercolor pencils, paper.
“Rusalka and Children,” 2022, watercolor, watercolor pencils, paper.
Coco Guo
“Mazed,” 2022, color pencil, graphite, oil pastel and yarn.
Instagram · Twitter · Facebook
Produced by Lorena Campes.
Developed for web by Megan Kim.