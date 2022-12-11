After several hours of dancing, Chris and Anthony sat huddled in a corner booth at the Midnight Diner on First Avenue. A young waiter gave them a once-over before asking his coworker to take over their table.

“Hello sirs, I’m Joan. I’ll be your server for the night. Want a cup of joe before you decide?” she asked, practically reading their thoughts.

She poured two steaming mugs of coffee and disappeared behind the counter. Anthony’s heart was racing with the leftover adrenaline of the Palladium Ballroom and the possibility that the waiter had abandoned their table for a reason. He felt like the walls he’d built brick by brick his entire life were cracking. He let out a sigh as he grabbed his mug, letting the heat sear into his palms until he had to peel his hands away. He liked the burn; it took his mind off of everything he wanted to think about.

“Anthony, penny for your thoughts?” Chris asked, nudging his shoulder into his. Anthony took his time taking a big sip of coffee and noticed Chris’ knee bobbing up and down.

“Well, I suppose I’m always thinking about what is coming up with work… ” he trailed off, knowing deep down that he was lying. “I’m thinking about you, okay? I want to know who you really are, besides the perfect facade that I know you kill yourself trying to protect. And don’t say you don’t have one. We all do, men like… us”.

With that last word, Anthony felt the walls crashing down, falling around the handsome man to his right. Each memory — every plain, button-down shirt he bought at Marshall Field’s, every sign of the cross at Sunday Mass, every kiss he shared with Emma — didn’t matter anymore. He was the very kind of person that he wouldn’t make eye contact with as he watched people on Broadway, for fear that they’d see right through him and know the lies he hid from the world. Instead, this dancer-turned-lawyer was what he needed to finally confess.

Anthony began to smile at Chris, giving him a look that said, “I know what you mean by ‘men like us,’ and you’re right, and it’s okay and we’re okay.”

They sat in comfortable yet terrifying silence, each of their minds whirling with possibilities of what to say next. After the waitress came back to take their orders — a full pancake breakfast for Chris and a burger for Anthony — they began to ask each other the questions they had never answered before.

“My mom was the first person to find out,” Chris said, pouring maple syrup. “She probably had a feeling when she found Ryan Murphy leading me through a foxtrot in the studio’s supply closet when we were 10. And maybe when I asked my older brother John to try on his girlfriend’s purse when I was six, though those things could be chalked up to a creative childhood, I suppose. No, she caught me sneaking home from the city one Friday in 1963. I remember because I had spent all night at Brandy’s Piano Bar singing Sinatra’s ‘Witchcraft.’ I forgot to change before I took the train back, and walked into the house looking like Joseph McCarthy’s worst nightmare. Mom was lacing up some new ballet shoes in the living room when I came in. She looked at me, really looked at me, and said ‘Goodnight Chris’ before she went to bed.”

Anthony wanted to put his hand on Chris’ knee, which was rattling the table so much that he feared the coffee would spill.

He fiddled with the salt and pepper shakers as Chris continued, “Neither of us slept that night. The next morning, mom woke up early and drove herself down to the Clifton Public Library and researched what it meant to be gay. I’m sure whatever was in those geriatric ‘scientific’ journals scared her to high hell. That’s why she’s an angel on earth: all she wants is to do right by her children. I know how lucky someone like me is to get that kind of response to my ‘condition.’ At work and in the clubs I may seem like the most comfortable man in the world, but every day I walk through life wondering if I’m really doing right by her. I doubt she dreamed of raising a queer son.”

“You live your life unapologetically,” Anthony assured him. “I wish I could say the same for myself. Instead, I refuse to escape the cookie cutter life that I’ve created for myself. It’s only going to get worse for me and Emma and everyone else, but I’ve never been able to take a second to breathe. At least not until recently.”

He shoveled his burger into his mouth to keep himself from speaking. Chris slowly touched his knee, which had thankfully slowed down, to Anthony’s underneath the table. Tables lined the diner — 10, 11, 12 of them in total — but Anthony hadn’t felt the need to count anything but his heartbeat since they sat down in the booth. He liked the feelings of danger and comfort that Chris brought him. The pangs in his chest that drew him to Chris that first day in the conference room were occurring more and more frequently as Chris let him into his mind, his history. Anthony wondered if he’d let Chris in like that one day. At 2:23 a.m., in a tiny diner with an intricately complex man by his side, he was half terror and half hope: a mix of beautiful extremes.