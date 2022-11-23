Study and Socialize Without Breaking the Bank

Designed by the same architects behind Central Park, Prospect Park spans 526 acres and is widely known for its wetlands and the bulk of Brooklyn’s remaining indigenous forest. In addition to the expansive green space is a zoo, carousel, and dozens of athletic and recreational facilities. Events at the park range from concerts and art installations to Brooklyn’s flagship Greenmarket at Grand Army Plaza, which operates year round.

Whether you’re sick of Central Park or looking for a bit more green space than Washington Square Park has to offer, Prospect Park is the perfect outdoor space to read, study, have a picnic or just enjoy some fresh air away from campus.

(Photos by Arnav Binaykia for WSN)