A Degree in Parenthood

Joshua Becker, Deputy Under the Arch Editor|Oct 20, 2022

One year ago, Under the Arch wrote an article detailing the difficulties faced by NYU graduate students who are also parents. For our family ties magazine issue, we sent a photographer to document the joys of parenthood.

 

Arthur Migliazza, left, sits on his couch while looking at his newborn baby. Arthur is holding a small dog, and wearing an orange and blue plaid flannel shirt and khaki pants. His newborn is wearing a white onesie and is holding a toy.
Arthur Migliazza plays the piano as his daughter sits on his lap. His wife is holding their son as she looks over Arthur and their daughter. They are all looking at their piano and smiling.
Arthur Migliazza, left, and his wife sit on their couch. Their young daughter and newborn son sit in between them. They are all looking at the camera and smiling. Arthur is wearing an orange and blue plaid flannel shirt and khaki pants. His wife is wearing an orange jumper and blue jeans. Their newborn is wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants. Their daughter is wearing a white graphic t-shirt and navy graphic pants.
Arthur Migliazza’s wife holds their son and as she gives him a big hug and kiss. The son is smiling as his mom does this.
Chauntenay Young’s younger son, to the left, rides a scooter towards the camera as his older brother, to the right, follows along in the background. Her younger son is wearing a graphic orange t-shirt and blue jeans. Her older son is wearing a graphic white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Chauntenay Young excitedly poses with her two young sons in a park. They are all smiling at the camera.
Chauntenay Young poses with her two young sons in a park. They are all smiling at the camera. Chauntenay is wearing a floral green shirt and gray patterned pants. Her younger son, to the left, is wearing a graphic orange t-shirt and blue jeans. Her older son, to the right, is wearing a graphic white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Jessica York, to the right, walks toward her daughter as her daughter hits a softball with a yellow bat. Her daughter is wearing a floral blue dress, and Jessica is wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. They are standing on the front lawn outside of their home in New Jersey.
Jessica York, to the left, poses with her daughter, son, and husband, to the right, on their front lawn outside of their home in New Jersey. They are all smiling at the camera.
Jessica York stands, holding her daughter as her son (left) spins around, playing in their front yard. Jessica is wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Her daughter is wearing a floral blue dress, and her son is wearing a gray and green henley shirt with blue jeans.
Jessica York poses with her husband in front of the driveway of their home in New Jersey. In the background, their young son and daughter are running around and playing with one another. Jessica is wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, and her husband is wearing a green sweater and blue jeans. Their daughter is wearing a floral blue dress, and their son is wearing a gray and green henley shirt with blue jeans.
Jessica York, to the left, poses with her daughter, son, and husband, to the right, on their front lawn outside of their home in New Jersey. They are all smiling at the camera.

