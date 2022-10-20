A Degree in Parenthood
Under the Arch
A Degree in Parenthood
One year ago, Under the Arch wrote an article detailing the difficulties faced by NYU graduate students who are also parents. For our family ties magazine issue, we sent a photographer to document the joys of parenthood.
Joshua Becker, Deputy Under the Arch Editor | Oct 20, 2022.
About the Writer
Joshua Becker, Deputy Under the Arch Editor
Joshua Becker is a sophomore at Gallatin pursuing psychology and marketing. He intends to earn a doctoral degree in psychology. Joshua is passionate about...