Emerging designers and unconventional displays take the stage at Komune

Pop-up stores on the Lower East Side are no recent phenomenon, but a new designer retailer is bringing a fresh take to displaying designers’ work. Komune, a fashion collective featuring up-and-coming brands, greets customers with house beats and fashion-turned-art-installations splayed across the space.

The shop, located on 92 Orchard St., hosted an exclusive party the night before its Sept. 1 opening date, introducing its collection of 16 emerging designers to the New York City fashion scene.

The project is the brainchild of two long-term friends, Martin Li, an undergraduate student at NYU Stern, and Brandon Fogarty, a Northeastern University alum.