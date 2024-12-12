Contact Maryam Babar and Mariana Arboleda at [email protected].
Jolly lights and sights around the city
Take a break from finals and never-ending assignments to immerse yourself in New York City’s magical holiday decorations.
December 12, 2024
About the Contributors
Kiran Komanduri, Photo Editor
Kiran Komanduri is a junior studying English education at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. She loves FaceTiming her two cats, listening to copious amounts of Taylor Swift and taking trips to Coney Island on the weekends. When she's not in New York, you can find her splitting her time between Miami and San Francisco. You can find her on Instagram @kakomanduri1 or email her at [email protected].
Alisia Houghtaling, Multimedia Editor
Alisia Houghtaling is a sophomore originally from Moscow but lives in New Orleans and is studying applied psychology. You can find her flipping through The New Yorker to look for cool illustrations and inspirations for the cover she'll make one day. She has an addiction to tea and the Breaking Bad franchise. You can find her at @_alisiart_ on Instagram.
Julia Smerling, Photo Editor
Julia Smerling is a sophomore studying photography and imaging, and is one of WSN’s Photo Editors. She is from West Palm Beach, Florida, and you can find her writing poetry, obsessing over films, painting art on jeans and always having her headphones on. Also, she’s secretly Peter Parker. You can reach her on Instagram @juliasmerling or her art account @jul3sarchive (where mostly her mom hypes her up and likes her posts. Please give it a look — it's becoming embarrassing at this point.)