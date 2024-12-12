Jolly lights and sights around the city

Julia Smerling is a sophomore studying photography and imaging, and is one of WSN’s Photo Editors. She is from West Palm Beach, Florida, and you can find her writing poetry, obsessing over films, painting art on jeans and always having her headphones on. Also, she’s secretly Peter Parker. You can reach her on Instagram @juliasmerling or her art account @jul3sarchive (where mostly her mom hypes her up and likes her posts. Please give it a look — it's becoming embarrassing at this point.)