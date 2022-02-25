Adviser, Washington Square News

The Washington Square News, New York University’s student newspaper, seeks an experienced journalist to advise and support the students who work on the publication’s editorial and business staffs. This is a part-time role and the primary responsibilities are during the academic year.

The adviser will regularly support WSN’s editor-in-chief and business manager as they navigate their leadership roles. In addition, the adviser will diagnose areas where the staff can improve and organize training sessions and story critiques as needed. While students have the final decision on content, the adviser will be an invaluable resource as student journalists sort through editorial decisions, ethical dilemmas and organizational strategy.

The adviser will meet weekly with the editor-in-chief and business manager, and provide critique and/or training to the staff once a week during the academic year. Beyond these responsibilities, the adviser should work with the editor-in-chief and business manager to organize the best ways to support the student staff.

You will work closely with the student journalists and student-led business staff; WSN managing board, which consists of students and alumni; and NYU’s Assistant Director for Student Life, who serves as a liaison between WSN and the university. The position is based in New York City, and will require some in-person meetings with WSN staff on the NYU campus.

Qualifications

We are looking for candidates who have the following qualifications:

Experience working in a professional newsroom

Strong understanding of journalistic ethics

Experience in digital media and storytelling

Aware of the salient conversations and debates being had on college campuses

Strong knowledge of the evolving media landscape, especially with issues around diversity, equity and inclusion

Awareness of digital media landscape and best practices

Understanding of college newsrooms

Experience mentoring or teaching young journalists is a big plus

Understanding of NYU, its students and the community a big plus

The adviser must be able to support student journalists while respecting their authority to make final decisions about what is published. WSN takes pride in the editorial content being student-driven and independent from the university.

Oversight, hours, and compensation

The adviser is hired and overseen by WSN’s 10-member managing board, which consists of: four students on the editorial and business staffs, the outgoing editor-in-chief and business manager, and four WSN alumni.

The adviser can expect to work between five and 10 hours each week during the academic year, though that may increase or decrease depending on the circumstances.

Compensation is $20,000 for the fall and spring semesters, with minimal responsibilities in the summer.

About WSN

The Washington Square News has covered the NYU community since 1973, and is run largely by undergraduate students. WSN provides daily news coverage of the NYU community at the Washington Square campus and the campuses around New York City and abroad. The paper has been recognized as among the best student newspapers in the nation, and WSN alumni have moved on to work at some of the most prestigious newsrooms in the world.

How to apply

Please send your resume and a cover letter to [email protected]. In your cover letter, describe any experience with mentoring young journalists and any experience with collegiate newspapers.