New York Men’s Day blends modernity with practicality

Attendee Shay Gipson, who works in fashion business development and has seen Potts’ work at previous NYMD events, was particularly impressed by the diversity of the pieces.

“I’m really excited to see his progression; he has really grown as a designer over the years,” Gipson said. “I’m excited to see the color palettes, silhouettes [and] the diversity in day-to-evening wear — the collection is consistent overall.”