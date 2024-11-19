Staff recs: Men’s beauty products

Some think beauty products are reserved for women, but that is far from the truth. For the good of humanity, we must acknowledge that taking care of yourself is not inherently feminine — only then will men’s locker rooms smell somewhat bearable. For all of our male readers who struggle with self-care, here are some tried-and-true products to level up your beauty routine.

Q-tips | $7.72

I don’t care that they’re bad for my ears. I don’t care if I’m jamming a cotton swab against a very delicate hammer, anvil and stirrup setup. Cleaning my ears after a hot shower is the only thing keeping me from going over the edge. Also, lots of people have gross ears, and I’m sick of seeing them. Clean your gunk out.

— Noah Zaldivar, Opinion Editor

Harry’s Post Shave Balm for Men | $15.96

If you’re like me and desire a clean, smooth shave but struggle with sensitive skin, this is the product for you. Apply it immediately after shaving, and the all-natural aloe vera and cucumber extract will work its magic. The balm helps maintain moisture and keeps your face feeling soothed. It’s time to say goodbye to irritated skin and red marks — make the investment!

— Logan Holland, Deputy Sports Editor

Old Spice Wolfthorn Deodorant | $7.49

This is a certified classic and a must-have — I’ve been using this specific Old Spice deodorant since I was 13, and it’s never, ever let me down. I smell good, I don’t have sweat stains and it’s affordable, lasting me about two to three months. Growing up in the tropical climate of Singapore meant sweating year-round, so this was the perfect solution to prevent that dripping, damp-shirt look.

— Jonathan Mak, Sports Editor

Rosemary water | $2.49

If you know me, it may come as a surprise that I go to such great lengths to take care of my very thin hair. Ever since my freshman year of high school, I would often apply a variety of products to my scalp to help remedy hair loss, including Minoxidil and shampoos and conditioners designed for hair growth. When none of these products proved satisfactory, I decided to take an old-fashioned approach: boiled rosemary water. Purchase some rosemary sprigs at your local market — or grab them from your refrigerator — and add them to a pot of boiling water. After letting the rosemary steep as the water cools, I typically pour the rosemary water in a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge overnight before I begin spraying it on my scalp twice a day. This tactic has honestly been a life saver — my hair is so much thicker and feels all the healthier with each day that I use the water.

— Yezen Saadah, Editor-in-Chief

Cremo Silver Water & Birch Body Wash | $9.99

Because I have five brothers, I feel supremely qualified to speak on the importance — and simplicity — of using body wash. Ditch the Old Spice Swagger or whatever Axe variant has a graphic of a phoenix on it and opt for something milder, like Cremo’s collection of washes. My personal favorite is the gender-neutral Silver Water & Birch scent, which creates a thick lather and makes your skin feel like you drank ice water after swishing Listerine in your mouth. The washes last for a few months, too, making it a cost-effective addition to your shower routine. And if you didn’t grow up with a sister to bother you about it, hopefully you’re using a washcloth.

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

CeraVe Face Wash, Hydrating Facial Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin | $17.39

No, washing your face does not emasculate you. Winter is coming, and in a few months, your skin will be dried and cracked. You’ll be left wishing you had a product or two to soothe and clean your skin — that’s where CeraVe’s Face Wash comes in. The product has simple and clean ingredients, making it perfect for even the most sensitive skin. It also couldn’t be easier to use — slap it on, scrub it in and wash it off.

— Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

’REPLICA’ Jazz Club Travel Spray | $35.00

Anyone can wear this fragrance –– it’s subtle enough to not be overwhelming, but hints of pepper and rum make it distinct. Even REPLICA’s smallest bottle size lasts long enough to make it worth the price. The scent is one of a broader fragrance line that’s meant to be ambient and escapist. This one evokes the same warm feel of a jazz club, but with the convenience of being able to fit in your pocket. You can take the guy out of Blue Note but not the Blue Note out of the guy.

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

Contact Noah Zaldivar, Logan Holland, Jonathan Mak, Yezen Saadah, Annie Emans, Dani Biondi and Eleanor Jacobs at [email protected].