Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more

“Self-Help” by Lorrie Moore

Lorrie Moore’s short story collection “Self-Help” made me truly appreciate the art of prose. Looking into the lives of various women going through different things, Moore creates a distinct feeling of sisterhood by crafting deeply relatable tales. From a woman grieving the loss of her mother to a young girl who falls in love with writing, each story has a distinct voice.

Moore is nothing short of an excellent writer — I don’t normally like short story collections, but her talent made this a treat. My personal favorite was “How to Be an Other Woman,” which follows a woman through her attempt at an affair with a married man — slightly humorous yet simultaneously sad. This story also takes on a second-person perspective, making the prose incredibly sharp. If you’re looking for a slim book to fit in your back pocket, this is the best one I can recommend.

— Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” by Rufi Thorpe

Rufi Thorpe’s latest novel follows Margo, a young woman pregnant with the child of her former professor who is struggling to make ends meet. While searching for a job, Margo stumbles upon OnlyFans and begins creating content, which keeps her afloat, but comes with stigma. This novel’s exploration of creating OnlyFans content is commendable, as it not only breaches an often-taboo topic but does so with nuance and compassion. In addition to her new job, Margo also grapples with her father’s substance abuse issues, her estranged relationship with her mother and a tough custody case with her baby’s father. Suffice to say, this novel certainly has a lot of elements to juggle, and Thorpe does so gracefully.

Though Margo’s situation is certainly not easy, Thorpe manages to keep the story lighthearted. This book is littered with deep emotion, wit, charm and an abundance of laugh-out-loud moments.

— Skylar Boilard, Staff Writer

“Inside Out & Back Again” by Thanhhà Lại

I first discovered “Inside Out & Back Again” at my fourth grade Scholastic book fair, drawn to its pretty cover. Years later, I felt the same pull and knew I had to revisit the story that had left a deep impression on me.

The novel in verse follows Hà, a 10-year-old who flees war-torn Vietnam with her family in 1975 and struggles to adapt to life in Alabama, facing language barriers, racism and loss. Inspired by Thanhhà Lại’s own experiences as a refugee, the story uses vivid poetic storytelling to explore war, displacement and assimilation while highlighting the hope in new beginnings.

Each poem carries a simplicity that makes it accessible to children, yet possesses a depth that resonates with adults. Divided into four parts — Saigon’s fall, the family’s escape, their journey to the United States and transition to a new life — Lại bridges these experiences, crafting a novel that speaks to all ages.

— Maya Santiago, Staff Writer

“Like Mother, Like Mother” by Susan Rieger

In a tense story that spans three generations, Susan Rieger plays with time and reality as Grace — the youngest daughter of a popular journalist, Lila Pereira — begins to uncover her mother’s past and writes a book about it. For most of her childhood, Grace felt second to her mothers work, though she ironically ends up following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a journalist in order to feel closer to her. In the process, Grace discovers just how much of her family history is unknown.

Meanwhile, decades earlier, Lila’s mother is committed to a mental asylum by her abusive father and never seen again. Lila doesn’t dwell on the past, too busy forging ahead in life to wonder if her mother died in the hospital or not. A story of love, lies and choosing your own path, Rieger’s characters come to life on the page as you try to discover the truth of the past alongside the characters.

— Ciara Lang, Contributing Writer

