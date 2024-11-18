10 songs for your your cold-weather playlist

Sure, it hit 80 degrees on Halloween. But as we creep into the second half of November, it’s hard to deny that students are breaking out their winter coats and bracing for colder days. The switch from warm weather bangers to sweater weather songs can impact our playlists just as much as our clothing. Whether you prefer to lean into winter’s solemn nature through mellow acoustics or keep warm through more energetic tracks, these recommendations are sure to scratch that particular itch.

“You Made Me Like It” by 1990s

I love a good chilly afternoon but hate the freezing mornings that precede them. I’ve found that the best way to hype myself up to face the cold before class is through upbeat music, and “You Made Me Like It” has become a staple of my get-ready mix. The plunky acoustics of guitarist Dino Bardot give the song a sense of fun and levity, and its spur-of-the-moment lyricism feels reminiscent of LCD Soundsystem or even Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Its rolling tempo is the sonic equivalent of coffee, motivating me to face the frigid city streets.

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

“Cranley’s Gonna Make It” by Broken Social Scene

There are times when the best parts of winter just can’t be put into words. While the rest of the album “Feel Good Lost” also fits the mold of cold-weather music, the sheer coziness that the Toronto ensemble conjures up on this track is sure to be a source of reassurance during the holiday season. Twinkling melodies, lush guitars and mellow horns all combine in a whirlwind of atmospheric bliss that feels like walking home on a snowy day with the sun gleaming at your back.

— Kaleo Zhu, Contributing Writer

“Wintering” by The 1975

Matty Healy is about as problematic as some of the relatives you’ll encounter over dinner this holiday season, so it feels fitting to queue up a song from The 1975 on your journey home for Thanksgiving. “Wintering” is a series of vignettes depicting the characters and conversations you’re only privy to when there’s a chill in the air. While listening to lamentations about broken backs or veganism may spike your blood pressure more than being asked about your post-grad plans over Thanksgiving stuffing, the upbeat tempo and catchy guitar melody may help you find comfort in the chaos.

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

“Would You Like To Take A Walk?” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

The perfect song for an autumn stroll through the city, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s virtuoso talents and unique chemistry shine in this duet. After Armstrong starts the song with a soulful trumpet solo, Fitzgerald cheekily tells him “Louis, Louis put down that horn / Don’t you ever get tired?” — a charming opening fitting for when you need to relax and take a walk outside. Armstrong sings “Gee, it’s gettin’ chilly / Something good will come from there,” providing optimism and hope amid the changing weather. His signature rasp and Fitzgerald’s golden vocals will warm you up on a chilly day.

— Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Staff Writer

“7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” by Fiona Apple, Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers

If you are looking to lean into your seasonal depression and overall sense of hopelessness, this is the perfect choice. The Christmas collaboration features the airy, somber voices of Fiona Apple, Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers singing a Christmas hymn while newscasts that deliver disheartening news play in the background. Capturing holiday drear rather than cheer, the song conveys how difficult it can be to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year when American politics feel bleaker than ever.

— Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

“Doughnut” by TWICE

Sure, I love depressing myself with sad songs in cold weather as much as the next person. However, there’s nothing wrong with jamming out to a smooth tune. TWICE’s “Doughnut” captures senses of elegance and adoration as the K-pop girl group sings, in Japanese, about feeling stuck in a “love loop”, using the pastry as a metaphor for their feelings. The track emanates a retro-jazz feel, combining the language and style of traditional Japanese pop with an R&B undertone, conveying a winter vibe.

— Amelia Knust, Staff Writer

“Homesick” by Noah Kahan

Going home for winter break sometimes brings up complex emotions. Kahan’s cleverly authentic lyrics outlining the suburban New England experience perfectly encapsulate the nostalgia, the boredom and the ultimate hometown loyalty that comes with returning home from the city. Kahan’s impassioned vocals are supplemented by uptempo drums and guitar, serving as an ideal backdrop for a ride home on the Amtrak Northeast Regional.

— Skylar Boilard, Staff Writer

“Спокойная Ночь (Peaceful Night)” by Кино (Kino)

This USSR-born band’s “Спокойная Ночь” starts with clean guitar and Viktor Tsoi’s vocals, painting a cold scene evocative of Leningrad’s winter streets. The song builds, warming up as instruments join in one by one, culminating in a simplistic yet extraordinarily emotional outro solo. Written during the last few years of the Soviet Union, Спокойная Ночь cuts a little deeper than a typical goodnight song — the song is a call to action, to fight for the change you want.

— Erwin Chen, Contributing Writer

“‘tis the damn season” by Taylor Swift

The storytelling in this song stirs up the perfect dose of nostalgia and melancholy on cold winter days. The song paints the intimate scene of someone returning to their hometown and reminiscing on bittersweet memories. The bridge comes as a heartbreaking crescendo, touching on the sentimentality of past experiences. Swift’s lush vocals and gentle guitar make this a perfect tune for a chilly winter stroll.

— Jasmin Rostamirad, Contributing Writer

“River” by Joni Mitchell

The first time I heard this song’s “Jingle Bells” melody from the floor of my childhood bedroom, the July sun was baking through my windows — yet I escaped into December. Joni Mitchell perfectly encapsulates a sense of gloom through her exploration of guilt, wishfulness and family, all tied up with a holiday bow.

— Ellie Miller, Contributing Writer

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].