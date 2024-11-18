10 songs for your your cold-weather playlist

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Paulson Center hours after a police sweep of the second Gaza Solidarity Encampment. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Students, staff, admin discuss NYU’s response to campus protests
How Trump’s administration could cut NYU’s research funding
How Trump’s administration could cut NYU’s research funding
An illustration of a three-person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight, and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
‘Cackling, sneers and jeers’: College Democrats and Republicans squabble on the debate floor
An exterior view of the N.Y.U. Bonomi Family Admissions Center. A purple flag with text that reads "Bonomi Family N.Y.U. Admissions Center."
New York Senate’s fight to ban legacy-based admissions
A purple flag with a white square and a purple torch inside, with white letters spelling N.Y.U. under the square.
Political polarization harms public health in US, NYU researchers find
A document with a green pen, two one dollar bills and six coins on top of it.
The precarity of student loans under a second Trump term
A group of people stand on the sidewalk. They hold flyers, posters and a large sign stating “FLIP YOUR BALLOT OVER VOTE YES ON PROP #1.”
Students rally to expand anti-discrimination laws in New York
A graph comparing university ranking methedologies.
Why NYU’s spot in national rankings depends on who you ask
A hand holds a piece of paper up with the words “LANDMARK N.Y.E.E.I.!” written on it.
The fight to landmark the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
The exterior of 10 Astor Place.
NYU Marron Institute receives $20 million to help fund citywide sustainability goals
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Paulson Center hours after a police sweep of the second Gaza Solidarity Encampment. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Students, staff, admin discuss NYU’s response to campus protests
How Trump’s administration could cut NYU’s research funding
How Trump’s administration could cut NYU’s research funding
An illustration of a three-person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight, and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
‘Cackling, sneers and jeers’: College Democrats and Republicans squabble on the debate floor
An exterior view of the N.Y.U. Bonomi Family Admissions Center. A purple flag with text that reads "Bonomi Family N.Y.U. Admissions Center."
New York Senate’s fight to ban legacy-based admissions
Two people walk past the entrance of an N.Y.U. building that says “TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING” on a purple background.
An interview with Tandon’s new dean
An audience sitting in rows of wooden desks attentively listening in a well-lit conference room with large windows in the background.
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
A police officer holds onto a metal barricade, blocking protesters holding Israeli flags from a space. A person in the foreground watches and the back of his jacket reads: “N.Y.P.D. COMMUNITY AFFAIRS.”
Zionist group accused of vandalism demands expulsion of NYU SJP
Protesters on one side of a street raise Palestinian flags and signs while protestors on the other side raise Israeli flags.
FSJP, NYU condemn ‘violence and vandalism’ from right-wing Zionist group
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A girl standing next to a lifesized cardboard cutout of herself, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” written to her left.
Beyond NYU: Turning a creative outlet into a personal brand
A man standing in a suit holding a trophy, with “STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS” written on the wall behind him and “BEYOND NYU” written to the right.
Beyond NYU: Documenting human rights abuses on camera
A man posing in front of a white backdrop with the words “Beyond N.Y.U.” illustrated next to him.
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
A black and white image of a woman with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Tony Award-winning director took a passion for performance
A man wearing an all black outfit and a bright orange beanie watches a monitor. Behind him are crew members wearing black, one of whom is holding a camera.
Beyond NYU: From moviegoer to festival screener
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
(Brianna Ly for WSN)
Crafting for the soul: 4 DIYs to unplug and unwind
An illustration of the words “STAFF RECS” written in white on a blue background with white stars. In the bottom right corner, a white cloud says “MEN’S EDITION.” Surrounding the text are illustrations of a razor, a cotton swab, cologne and lotion.
Staff recs: Men’s beauty products
The interior of a small bookstore with a wooden floor, bookshelves lining the walls and globes and wooden birds hanging from the ceiling.
5 identity-based bookstores to explore
An illustration of a girl in a t-shirt and sweatpants shrugging on an iPhone screen on a background of an array of different video stills adorned with the icons of TikTok, Youtube and Instagram. Some video titles include “DRESSES I TRIED BUT…,” “HOW TO DRESS LIKE A…,” “NEW SHOES!” and “ICONIC...”
Fashion influencers you need to follow
A golden teapot pouring a clear liquid over a dish of orange soup.
New eats near NYU: Ishq puts a modern twist on Indian cuisine
An illustration of the words “STAFF RECS” written in white on a blue background with white stars. In the bottom right corner, a white cloud says “MEN’S EDITION.” Surrounding the text are illustrations of a razor, a cotton swab, cologne and lotion.
Staff recs: Men’s beauty products
An illustration of a girl in a t-shirt and sweatpants shrugging on an iPhone screen on a background of an array of different video stills adorned with the icons of TikTok, Youtube and Instagram. Some video titles include “DRESSES I TRIED BUT…,” “HOW TO DRESS LIKE A…,” “NEW SHOES!” and “ICONIC...”
Fashion influencers you need to follow
An illustration of various cowgirl boots on a blue background, with white text reading “Cowgirl Boots” in the upper-right corner.
Hold your horses: These are the cowboy boots you should actually buy
Illustrations of the back of people’s heads with various hairstyles and accessories in pink, blue and peach colors. Scattered around them are small hair pins and clips.
From bows to caps, here are 6 chic hair accessories to level up your look
An illustration of five cocktails with different accessories adorning some of the glasses.
Sip in style: Outfits inspired by iconic cocktails
A golden teapot pouring a clear liquid over a dish of orange soup.
New eats near NYU: Ishq puts a modern twist on Indian cuisine
A hot pot layout of food, containing several uncooked pieces of beef, butter, vegetables, spices and a heated pan for cooking.
This $159 all-you-can-eat Wagyu in Koreatown is worth every cent
A woman with wavy brown hair holds a tray of pink-frosted chocolate cupcakes.
For this NYU student, pastry is power
A barista makes a drink in a cafe kitchen filled with machines, ingredients and a pride flag. On the wall is a hanging poster with the word “Aiyo.”
4 tea-rrific spots for chai near campus
Cups of pretzel bites on shelves.
NYU students are pumped for Auntie Anne’s pretzels
The interior of a small bookstore with a wooden floor, bookshelves lining the walls and globes and wooden birds hanging from the ceiling.
5 identity-based bookstores to explore
A barista makes a drink in a cafe kitchen filled with machines, ingredients and a pride flag. On the wall is a hanging poster with the word “Aiyo.”
4 tea-rrific spots for chai near campus
An illustration of a pumpkin carved with the sacred syllable aum and lit from inside on top of a purple, orange and white flower shape. Around it are lit purple oil lamps and glowing lotus and elephant shapes.
Crossover of the year: Celebrating Halloween and Diwali in 2024
Women sitting in a lecture hall looking forward.
A woman in business school: Charisma, confusion and closure
An art installation of a large house sculptural structure, displayed in a gallery space with a descriptive panel on the wall that says “This will pass" by Dalila Sanabria.
Review: ‘This will pass’ promises hope through Latin American mythology and history
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A hand holds a phone with images of four books on the screen.
Ranked: Book tracking apps
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
10 songs for your your cold-weather playlist
10 songs for your your cold-weather playlist
A staged wedding scene in a vintage living room featuring floral designs and curtains with guests sitting in a white folding chair applauding while the cameraman films the events. On the right is the bride smiling while wearing a short white dress and veil standing next to the groom in a powder blue suit.
Review: ‘Here’ is a disjointed, time-hopping mess
A hallway that leads into an exhibit is painted black and dimly lit. The wall to the left says “SIENA” and the wall to the right says “THE RISE OF PAINTING, 1300-1350.”
Review: The Met’s newest exhibition breathes life into Italy’s colossal history
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An activist’s self-help book, a new Percy Jackson novel and more
A blonde Barbie doll wearing a red jacket and gold necktie.
Review: ‘Barbie®: A Cultural Icon’ offers hope for women in uncertain times
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An activist’s self-help book, a new Percy Jackson novel and more
An illustration of four book covers. “The Art Thief,” “A Certain Hunger,” “Knife,” and “The Nightingale” are depicted.
Books beyond Bobst: An artsy true crime book, a novel about a woman eating her lovers and more
Against a blue, red and white background reminiscent of the Filipino flag, there's a yellow sun pattern in the center with the letters “F. A. H. M.” in blue type.
5 books to read as Filipino American History Month wraps up
A collage of four illustrated book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An art criticism compilation, a romance set in Communist Poland and more
An illustration of a book cover with a woman in a yellow jacket holding swans in a bag. The title, “Scaffolding,” is in the middle in white and the author, “LAUREN ELKIN,” is in blue in the lower right corner.
Review: ‘Scaffolding’ tears down endless emotional barriers
A staged wedding scene in a vintage living room featuring floral designs and curtains with guests sitting in a white folding chair applauding while the cameraman films the events. On the right is the bride smiling while wearing a short white dress and veil standing next to the groom in a powder blue suit.
Review: ‘Here’ is a disjointed, time-hopping mess
A person in a black shirt and white collar standing in front of a pink background.
Beyond awareness: Jane Schoenbrun’s radical trans future
A person wearing headphones holding a microphone in the middle of a forest path.
Review: ‘Allen Sunshine’ hooks the heart with friendship, music and the gentle art of healing
A blonde woman with bedazzled hoop earrings and a rose-patterned top stands in a room lit with neon red and blue lights.
Review: ‘Emilia Pérez’ takes big risks with little payoff
A group of people in suits sit and stand around a cluttered conference table, looking toward the camera.
Review: ‘Juror #2’ is a timely and subversive hit piece on American institutions
10 songs for your your cold-weather playlist
10 songs for your your cold-weather playlist
An album cover of a stone floating in an ether. The text surrounding the stone reads “the CURE”.
Review: The Cure takes on death in gothic rock fashion with ‘Songs of a Lost World’
An album cover of faces of girls with purple skin, white glowing eyes and various expressions with a vinyl peeking out. The girl in the center has blonde hair and a shirt with “LIL UZI” written on it as a key floats above her head.
Review: ‘Eternal Atake 2’ is Lil Uzi’s eternal mistake
A blonde person wearing a blue dress sitting on the floor near a white-blue Christmas tree with a white fireplace in the background.
Review: Megan Moroney’s Christmas EP pulls from heartbreak and Elvis
A black-and-white album cover with a person in a suit and mask.
Review: Tyler, the Creator returns with a symphony of introspective chaos
A man and woman stand facing the audience in adjacent rooms on a stage. The woman’s has a purple hue while the man’s is blue.
Review: ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ melts even the most robotic hearts
A woman hanging from a bed that is in the air, looking down at a man. Underneath them is a bed of flowers.
Review: Shakespeare takes on vaping, crop tops and energy drinks
A man stands on a stage holding a lantern while an ensemble of people stand and sit on a series of steps behind him.
‘Our Town’ returns to Broadway and proves that sometimes less is more
A bunch of men jumping on a stage in the rain, some having bloody faces.
Review: ‘The Outsiders’ is a golden adaptation of a celebrated classic
Group of dancers performing on a stage with purple lighting.
Tisch Dance Works student choreographers groove towards the future of dance
A hallway that leads into an exhibit is painted black and dimly lit. The wall to the left says “SIENA” and the wall to the right says “THE RISE OF PAINTING, 1300-1350.”
Review: The Met’s newest exhibition breathes life into Italy’s colossal history
A blonde Barbie doll wearing a red jacket and gold necktie.
Review: ‘Barbie®: A Cultural Icon’ offers hope for women in uncertain times
(Courtesy of Tony Irons)
Review: ‘Heartwood’ connects the deterioration of our bodies and the earth
Several postcards on a shelf. The closest one reads “THE STUDENTS UNITED WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED” in block text, with a black and white drawing of people wearing keffiyehs with their arms around each other.
Review: ‘Materials of Solidarity’ visualizes the spirit of student support for Palestine
A colorful mosaic mandala on a wall next to a sign that reads “Mandalas Mapping the Buddhist Art”.
Review: The Met’s new exhibition imposes a Western perspective on Buddhist art
A caricature illustration of a large man wearing a white nationalist pin while sitting behind a microphone and in front of an upside down American flag.
Opinion: How alt-right media influenced the Gen Z vote
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talking at a podium with a screen of the American flag behind him.
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s concerns about health care should concern you
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Red text reading “EXEMPTION” overlays a stack of tax forms.
Opinion: NYU’s tax-exempt status puts other New York schools at a disadvantage
A red sign on top of a cardboard box reading “VOTE N.Y.C.” inside of a building.
Opinion: Understanding NYC’s 2024 ballot proposals
A birds-eye-view of the Lower East Side and Financial District in New York City.
Opinion: Student tenants need to stand up for themselves
A person walks through a subway turnstile next to an open emergency exit door.
Opinion: Punishing fare evasion isn’t fair
A caricature illustration of a large man wearing a white nationalist pin while sitting behind a microphone and in front of an upside down American flag.
Opinion: How alt-right media influenced the Gen Z vote
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
An illustration of Donald Trump pointing his finger at a group of figures wearing graduation caps. Behind them are flags of the world.
Guest Essay: Studying as an international student under a second Trump administration
A photograph of a building from across the street.
Opinion: NYU needs to provide medication abortions
A graph titled "Changes in N.Y.U. first-year demographics."
Opinion: The case for affirmative action and what comes next
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A hand is folded to show off a gold and black ring with purple gems. The ring says “DEVENS” and “N.Y.U.” and has the silhouette of half of a basketball.
Women’s basketball rings in the new season with a 105-36 victory
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Cross country regional champions, women’s soccer advance to Sweet 16 and more
A purple illustration of a person shouting “OUT OF BOUNDS" while holding a big whistle. Behind the person is Big Ben, the Berlin TV Tower and Puerto Madero's Puente de la Mujer footbridge.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Buenos Aires, London and Berlin
An illustration of a bracket with school names on it against a dark polka-dot background.
Staff predictions: Women’s soccer returns to NCAA D-III Tournament
An illustration of a bracket with school names on it, and “STAFF”and “PREDICTIONS” written on either side of the bracket . Behind the bracket are small yellow volleyballs and dots.
Staff predictions: Women’s volleyball look to defend UAA Championship title
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

10 songs for your your cold-weather playlist

It’s finally feeling like winter is near, and these songs will let you lean into your chilly-weather sensibilities.
Eleanor Jacobs, Kaleo Zhu, Dani Biondi, Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Annie Emans, Amelia Knust, Ellie Miller, Skylar Boilard, Erwin Chen and Jasmin Rostamirad
November 19, 2024
Allina Xiao

Sure, it hit 80 degrees on Halloween. But as we creep into the second half of November, it’s hard to deny that students are breaking out their winter coats and bracing for colder days. The switch from warm weather bangers to sweater weather songs can impact our playlists just as much as our clothing. Whether you prefer to lean into winter’s solemn nature through mellow acoustics or keep warm through more energetic tracks, these recommendations are sure to scratch that particular itch.

“You Made Me Like It” by 1990s

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

I love a good chilly afternoon but hate the freezing mornings that precede them. I’ve found that the best way to hype myself up to face the cold before class is through upbeat music, and “You Made Me Like It” has become a staple of my get-ready mix. The plunky acoustics of guitarist Dino Bardot give the song a sense of fun and levity, and its spur-of-the-moment lyricism feels reminiscent of LCD Soundsystem or even Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Its rolling tempo is the sonic equivalent of coffee, motivating me to face the frigid city streets.

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

“Cranley’s Gonna Make It” by Broken Social Scene

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

There are times when the best parts of winter just can’t be put into words. While the rest of the album “Feel Good Lost” also fits the mold of cold-weather music, the sheer coziness that the Toronto ensemble conjures up on this track is sure to be a source of reassurance during the holiday season. Twinkling melodies, lush guitars and mellow horns all combine in a whirlwind of atmospheric bliss that feels like walking home on a snowy day with the sun gleaming at your back. 

— Kaleo Zhu, Contributing Writer

“Wintering” by The 1975

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

Matty Healy is about as problematic as some of the relatives you’ll encounter over dinner this holiday season, so it feels fitting to queue up a song from The 1975 on your journey home for Thanksgiving. “Wintering” is a series of vignettes depicting the characters and conversations you’re only privy to when there’s a chill in the air. While listening to lamentations about broken backs or veganism may spike your blood pressure more than being asked about your post-grad plans over Thanksgiving stuffing, the upbeat tempo and catchy guitar melody may help you find comfort in the chaos.

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

“Would You Like To Take A Walk?” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

The perfect song for an autumn stroll through the city, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s virtuoso talents and unique chemistry shine in this duet. After Armstrong starts the song with a soulful trumpet solo, Fitzgerald cheekily tells him “Louis, Louis put down that horn / Don’t you ever get tired?” — a charming opening fitting for when you need to relax and take a walk outside. Armstrong sings “Gee, it’s gettin’ chilly / Something good will come from there,” providing optimism and hope amid the changing weather. His signature rasp and Fitzgerald’s golden vocals will warm you up on a chilly day.

— Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Staff Writer

“7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” by Fiona Apple, Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

If you are looking to lean into your seasonal depression and overall sense of hopelessness, this is the perfect choice. The Christmas collaboration features the airy, somber voices of Fiona Apple, Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers singing a Christmas hymn while newscasts that deliver disheartening news play in the background. Capturing holiday drear rather than cheer, the song conveys how difficult it can be to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year when American politics feel bleaker than ever.

— Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

“Doughnut” by TWICE

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

Sure, I love depressing myself with sad songs in cold weather as much as the next person. However, there’s nothing wrong with jamming out to a smooth tune. TWICE’s “Doughnut” captures senses of elegance and adoration as the K-pop girl group sings, in Japanese, about feeling stuck in a “love loop”, using the pastry as a metaphor for their feelings. The track emanates a retro-jazz feel, combining the language and style of traditional Japanese pop with an R&B undertone, conveying a winter vibe. 

—  Amelia Knust, Staff Writer

“Homesick” by Noah Kahan

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

Going home for winter break sometimes brings up complex emotions. Kahan’s cleverly authentic lyrics outlining the suburban New England experience perfectly encapsulate the nostalgia, the boredom and the ultimate hometown loyalty that comes with returning home from the city. Kahan’s impassioned vocals are supplemented by uptempo drums and guitar, serving as an ideal backdrop for a ride home on the Amtrak Northeast Regional.

— Skylar Boilard, Staff Writer

“Спокойная Ночь (Peaceful Night)” by Кино (Kino)

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

This USSR-born band’s “Спокойная Ночь” starts with clean guitar and Viktor Tsoi’s vocals, painting a cold scene evocative of Leningrad’s winter streets. The song builds, warming up as instruments join in one by one, culminating in a simplistic yet extraordinarily emotional outro solo. Written during the last few years of the Soviet Union, Спокойная Ночь cuts a little deeper than a typical goodnight song — the song is a call to action, to fight for the change you want. 

— Erwin Chen, Contributing Writer

“‘tis the damn season” by Taylor Swift

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

The storytelling in this song stirs up the perfect dose of nostalgia and melancholy on cold winter days. The song paints the intimate scene of someone returning to their hometown and reminiscing on bittersweet memories. The bridge comes as a heartbreaking crescendo, touching on the sentimentality of past experiences. Swift’s lush vocals and gentle guitar make this a perfect tune for a chilly winter stroll. 

— Jasmin Rostamirad, Contributing Writer

“River” by Joni Mitchell 

(Allina Xiao for WSN)

The first time I heard this song’s “Jingle Bells” melody from the floor of my childhood bedroom, the July sun was baking through my windows — yet I escaped into December. Joni Mitchell perfectly encapsulates a sense of gloom through her exploration of guilt, wishfulness and family, all tied up with a holiday bow.

— Ellie Miller, Contributing Writer

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Eleanor Jacobs
Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor
Eleanor Jacobs is a sophomore studying journalism and English at the College of Arts & Science. She has everything it takes to be a proper, full-on rockstar except for star quality and sufficient musical skill so she writes about tunes for WSN’s Arts Desk, instead. You might also find her refining her denim collection or scouting out the next great New York City brunch spot. Find her on Instagram @eleanorjac0bs.
Dani Biondi
Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor
Dani Biondi is a sophomore studying journalism and cinema studies at the College of Arts & Science. When she’s not making the most of her AMC A-List membership, she’s building her social media empire, curating the perfect Chipotle bowl or practicing a stand-up set in her head. You can find her on Instagram @mrworldwidee_, or on Letterboxd @swagmasterdani.
Annie Emans
Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor
Annie Emans is a sophomore majoring in journalism and history. Her hobbies include laughing at her own jokes, obsessing over "Dance Moms" and finding new things to complain about. You can find her downing Red Bulls in the WSN office, perusing Etsy to add to her ring collection or on Instagram @annieeonetwothree.
Allina Xiao
Allina Xiao, Illustration Editor
Allina Xiao is a sophomore studying computer science at the College of Arts & Science. She has a passion for stories, from contemporary fiction to thrillers to ancient mythology. In her free time, you can find her posting her art on instagram @xxallinaxart, listening to K-pop, and spending as much as she can afford on food.