Wagner school relocates to Union Square

NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service relocated to a new building just north of Union Square this past summer to support a centralization of student life at the school, which has previously shared spaces with NYU’s other academic programs.

Wagner’s new three-story, 70,000-square-foot building, located at 105 East 17th St., boasts 12 classrooms, collaborative study rooms, lounge areas and a venue for student and faculty events. The building is designed “to foster innovation, collaboration and student engagement.”

“I’m so excited that many of our Wagner classes will be taking place in our building,” Wagner dean Sherry Giled said in a statement to WSN. “Our students can meet in the halls, see their faculty in office hours and come to events all within our community.”

The school announced its move to Union Square in 2022 after the lease for the building that housed Wagner’s classes was set to end mid-2024. While Wagner shared its previous location, the Puck Building, with NYU’s Sociology and Human Resources departments, it will be the only occupants in the new facility.

NYU first moved into the Union Square property in 2012 and signed a 32-year lease extension in 2018, pushing its tenancy to 2051.

“We are delighted to join the vibrant Union Square community, to work with the Union Square Partnership and to engage in public service opportunities in our new community,” Wagner chief of staff Christina Powell said in a statement to WSN.

The new Wagner building is one of several of NYU’s relocation and reconstruction plans, including the recently completed renovations of Rubin Hall.

