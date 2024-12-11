5 restaurants for a proper end-of-semester feast

Choosing a restaurant for dinner with friends can be challenging, and planning for a special occasion adds to the pressure. Whether you’re feeling bittersweet about the semester coming to a close or can’t wait to board the next flight home, an end-of-semester meal offers the chance to reflect, relax and catch up with friends — and choosing a restaurant on the fancy side is a great way to treat yourself after finals week. From thoughtfully crafted drinks and refined menus to dining areas that range from swanky to cozy, these five upscale spots will help you commemorate the end of the semester in style.

BondST

6 Bond St.

Located in a stylish brownstone, BondST’s NoHo location offers an upscale Japanese fusion dining experience. Over three levels, the restaurant offers an intimate lounge with a sushi bar on the ground floor, a main dining room with dark wooden tables and plush booths on the second and a private space on the top floor featuring traditional Japanese tatami, or bamboo mats.

BondST’s signature dishes include the $28 Big Eye Tuna Tarts, which combine the subtle, clean flavor of fresh tuna with the tangy richness of creamy ponzu and the earthy aroma of white truffle oil. In addition to its innovative dishes, BondST also offers fresh sashimi and sushi. You can order a large selection of sushi rolls for the table to share — a platter that will turn your group meal into a grand celebration.

L’Artusi

228 W. 10th St.

If you’re looking for a vibrant setting that still feels elegant, head to the heart of the West Village. Unlike most Italian restaurants, which feature more old-fashioned, rustic interiors, L’Artusi — one of New York City’s longtime favorite Italian spots — presents a modern, chic atmosphere. The restaurant has two floors with comfortable table seating, an extended bar and a chef’s counter that overlooks the open kitchen.

In typical Italian-restaurant fashion, the restaurant’s menu is split into sections featuring different types of dishes, including crudo, antipasti, pasta and carne. Don’t miss the $22 Pici “Cacio e Pepe,” the $34 wild boar ragu spaccatelle or the $35 pici nero with crab if you’re craving pasta. Another popular item is the $34 Hanger Steak, cooked to a tender medium rare and paired with a light salsa bianca and crispy potatoes. L’Artusi’s extensive wine list further enhances the dining experience, adding a touch of sophistication to your evening with friends. Be sure to cap off your meal with the $14 olive oil cake, which is moist, decadent and served with a golden raisin jam.

Pastis

52 Gansevoort St.

Located in the Meatpacking District, this cozy French bistro will transport you straight to Paris. With its Parisian decor and warm atmosphere, Pastis blends charm and sophistication — and during the holiday season, the restaurant is covered in enough Christmas decor to make you feel like you’re starring in a Hallmark movie.

The menu features many French classics that can easily be shared with a large group, but don’t be shy to order a dish or two just for yourself. The $20 escargot, bathed in garlic butter, is tender and comes hot. The $18 onion soup delivers a cheese pull more than worthy of posting on your Instagram story. The main courses, such as the $46 boeuf bourguignon, offer a hearty taste of Parisian comfort. And — to end the meal with a dessert that’ll keep you warm for your walk to the nearby High Line — Pastis’ $15 warm sticky toffee pudding paired with a refreshing scoop of ice cream will surely hit the spot.

Moono

29 E. 32nd St.

The minimalist Moono in Koreatown blends traditional Korean flavors with fine dining techniques. Housed in the historic Old Grolier Club, the restaurant’s high ceilings and warm color tones set the stage for a refreshing atmosphere. The open dining area is filled with warm lighting, and stunning art pieces adorn the walls, adding to the inviting ambiance.

Moono puts a fine-dining spin on many Korean classics, creating thoughtful dishes that are perfect for sharing. The $19 Spicy Fried Chicken, with its delicate crust and juicy meat, is a great starter to enjoy with friends. For entrees, one standout is the restaurant’s $48 galbi-jjim — tender, melt-in-your-mouth braised short ribs in a sweet, savory braising sauce. For a palette cleanser, follow your richer dishes with the $20 Pyongyang Cold Noodle, a refreshing Korean staple. Unlike most other Korean restaurants, Moono makes their buckwheat noodles in house, accompanied by a slightly tangy beef broth. The restaurant also offers some of Koreatown’s most elegant desserts, such as the $11 burdock ice cream — an innovative application of this starchy root vegetable — and the $12 Persimmon Tart with caramelized pecans and cream cheese.

Tomiño Taberna Gallega

192 Grand St.

Upscale Spanish restaurant Tomiño Taberna Gallega in Little Italy serves up traditional tapas — dishes meant to be shared — in an airy dining room with a skylight and vaulted beams. Indulge in some drinks from Tomiño’s extensive wine and cocktail list, along with light bites like the $12 crispy croquetas filled with serrano ham and the traditional $12 tortilla de “betanzos” — a thick omelet made with eggs and potatoes. Tomiño’s $18 zamburiñas, or grilled bay scallops, are another standout, daintily presented in their own shells. For larger dishes, the $28 arroz negro is one of the restaurant’s most striking dishes — the rice is colored black by squid ink, topped with a beautiful grilled squid and a parsley aioli.

