Look your best while staying frostbite-free

You wake up, turn on your phone and check the weather app, only to discover that you’ll soon be facing 30-degree weather. You throw on sweatpants, a hoodie and boots, thinking that you have no choice but to surrender your fashion taste to brace New York City’s unbearable winters. But, there is no need to compromise your style to stay warm. You just need to prioritize the right pieces from your wardrobe and know how to style them.

It is all in the coat

Coats define winter fashion. It’s true that first impressions matter, and in the winter, your coat is the first thing people see. For functional and fashion purposes, a black puffer coat is a New York City winter staple. This coat will never go out of style because it pairs well with even the most colorful pants or sweaters. To add a bit more zhuzh to your outfit, try a faux leather jacket. Try placing the jacket over the hoodie you slept in and your groutfit will suddenly become a going-out outfit. You can also choose a faux fur trim coat — the fur addition will make it impossible for you not to strut from class to class. Fur trim coats can get expensive at retail prices, but the best advice is that thrift stores are your best friend for these finds.

Scarves are the new necklaces

It is time to pull chunky scarves out of hibernation. Their blanket-like nature allows for a variety of styling options: You can simply wrap it around your neck or wear it like a balaclava, which is guaranteed to keep your entire face warm. If you want to wear your scarf indoors without getting too warm, opt for a dantier, thinner one. These keep you warm when walking outside but also act as an accessory. If you want to pair the scarf with a casual tank top or velvet tracksuit, don’t be too shocked when people start to mistake you for Lindsay Lohan. For other scarf options, try a patterned one to bring out your playfulness, or even a tie scarf for a classy look.

Tights to wear out or under

Tights are a fall staple, but thermal tights will allow you to continue wearing the layering piece in the winter. These look like your traditional tights, but will keep you 10 times warmer due to their soft fleece lining. You can also hide a pair of thermal tights under your jeans to continue to wear your year-round fashion while taking on the winter wind. If you want to make your outfit pop, buy thermal tights in a nude shade and layer statement tights on top. This method ensures that you can wear fun tights from the fall even in the coldest of winter months.

Leg warmers to rock with boots

Boots work any time of year, but in the winter, you can pair them with boot cuffs or leg warmers that go all the way down to your ankle to feel extra cozy. Meanwhile, boot cuffs sit at the area where the boot ends to seal off your shoes so that no cold air reaches your lower leg. Not only is this functional for keeping your feet warm, but the way the leg warmers peek out of boots is a small yet chic touch to make a cute winter trend more unique to you and your style.

Gloves can be the statement piece

Don’t underestimate the power of gloves. Let this sink in — you will not be able to get through the winter simply by keeping your hands in your pockets. It doesn’t matter how boring the rest of your outfit is, throwing on a pair of patterned gloves can jazz up any outfit. If you want to keep your fingers free to text and eat, try crocheted fingerless gloves. A knitted longer glove is a great choice if you want to wear your favorite short-sleeved tee while keeping your upper arms warm, and it’s a bold, unconventional style choice.

Contact Caia Cupolo at [email protected].