International voters at NYU: How students from abroad view election season on campus

Taiwan’s presidential election in January was historic and controversial in the eyes of CAS first-year Sean Hu, who grew up in the country. The elected Democratic Progressive Party candidate, Lai Ching-te — who advocates for policies to strengthen Taiwan’s allyship with the United States and defense against China — failed to earn over half of the votes. Meanwhile, the third party candidate Ko Wen-je, who created the Taiwan’s People Party, secured over 26% of the vote, the highest amount that a third party has amassed since 2000. Hu said that many young voters aligned with Ko because his campaign diverged from the major parties’ emphasis on Taiwan’s relationship with China.

“Right now is the time where the younger generations are more involved than ever,” Hu said. “Especially for younger people, the results are definitely hopeful because you can see that it’s no longer just two old parties competing with each other.”

While Hu was not eligible to vote in this year’s election in Taiwan — where the minimum voting age is 20 — he said that he has noticed more discussion around the election, including presidential rallies and debates, on NYU’s campus compared to what he observed at home during the Taiwanese election. Hu said he appreciated how American schools like NYU seem to openly embrace politics in classrooms, and that he wishes that was prioritized more in Taiwan’s education system.

Japan