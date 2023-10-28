Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News

2023 marks a half century of NYU’s independent student newspaper. Here’s a look into what’s happened between its start and now.

If you walk into the basement of NYU’s Third Avenue North residence hall on a Sunday afternoon you’ll be greeted by what may seem like utter chaos: furious typing at every desk, a cow bell ringing to signal conference room meetings and the murmuring of editors trying to perfect their stories for the day. This organized chaos makes up the Washington Square News, but there’s a lot behind this day-to-day commotion.

WSN was founded in 1973, the year that NYU sold its University Heights campus in the Bronx and merged with the Washington Square campus most students know today. The student newspapers of each campus — “The Heights Daily News” and the “Washington Square Journal” — combined to make the university’s first daily paper, which still publishes today. Originally called “Washington Square Daily News,” WSN dropped the “Daily” from its name before 1976. This year, NYU’s paper celebrates its 50-year anniversary.

Read more >>>