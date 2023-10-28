Mills announces free tuition for low-income students starting fall 2024
Starting in the fall 2024 semester, students in households that make less than $100,000 will not have to pay tuition at NYU.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
For nearly three decades, staff at NYU and students and staff at the State University of New York, New Paltz were allegedly harassed and discriminated against by former athletics director Stuart Robinson.
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
2023 marks a half century of NYU’s independent student newspaper. Here’s a look into what’s happened between its start and now.
If you walk into the basement of NYU’s Third Avenue North residence hall on a Sunday afternoon you’ll be greeted by what may seem like utter chaos: furious typing at every desk, a cow bell ringing to signal conference room meetings and the murmuring of editors trying to perfect their stories for the day. This organized chaos makes up the Washington Square News, but there’s a lot behind this day-to-day commotion.
WSN was founded in 1973, the year that NYU sold its University Heights campus in the Bronx and merged with the Washington Square campus most students know today. The student newspapers of each campus — “The Heights Daily News” and the “Washington Square Journal” — combined to make the university’s first daily paper, which still publishes today. Originally called “Washington Square Daily News,” WSN dropped the “Daily” from its name before 1976. This year, NYU’s paper celebrates its 50-year anniversary.
‘Manifest destiny’: NYU’s history of expansion in Washington Square
Throughout its nearly 200 years as a university, NYU has been in a constant state of expansion. Its plans for growth have changed drastically over time.
Violets victorious as NYU’s mascot, WSN survey finds
Most students and faculty said that NYU’s mascot should be the Violets, not the Bobcats.