‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios

Each year, a new batch of interns, some of them NYU students, walks through an unassuming mirrored door on West Eighth Street expecting the opportunity of a lifetime — to work with the world-class music recording studio Electric Lady. However, the experience wasn’t what they thought they signed up for. Multiple former interns told WSN that their work for the studio included clearing up sewage spills, hiding in closets, mopping floors and cleaning bathrooms — all while being unpaid.

Electric Lady boasts a famous repertoire of visiting artists. Everyone from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift has recorded with the company. Albums like Swift’s “Midnights,” SZA’s “SOS” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” — all of which were nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards — were recorded at Electric Lady. The studio was founded by musician Jimi Hendrix in the 1970s, and is intended to be a comfortable recording space for artists to relax and create.

Despite the studio’s reputation in the music industry, former interns told WSN that they learned very little that could help them advance their careers while working there. Multiple former interns and engineers told WSN that they felt the studio exploited them as unpaid interns.

Students at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music told WSN that Electric Lady stopped being recommended to them by professors after they learned about the work conditions for interns through word of mouth.

For the protection of the artists who frequent Electric Lady Studios, as well as their work, all interns are required to sign a nondisclosure agreement prior to their employment at the studio. This article is based on conversations with over a dozen people who worked at Electric Lady, all of whom requested anonymity due to future employment concerns and legal repercussions for speaking out against the studio.

“We learned where to buy the best organic fruit, not how to mix up a song,” one former intern said. “Go hide, don’t talk, but be there.”

In order to secure an internship, prospective interns reach out via email to secure interviews, as Electric Lady doesn’t post public job listings. Interns said they went through a brief interview process and were informed of the heavy time commitment and that NDAs are a required part of the position. Multiple former employees of the studio said that during their interviews, they were told part of the job would be miscellaneous studio cleaning tasks alongside learning about music production — however, they quickly learned that there would be no instruction on music production and that the vast majority of their time would be spent cleaning.

Interns said they never thought they would immediately be put in the studio with clients, as taking time to learn the environment and the industry is common, but janitorial work with long hours and little to no industrial exposure was unexpected. The studio employs 15-20 interns at a time rotating in three month cycles, multiple former employees told WSN.

“I knew I was being exploited,” one former intern said. “But I thought it would help me in the long run. It hasn’t.”

Electric Lady declined an interview request and did not respond to detailed questions and requests for comment.