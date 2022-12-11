The Art of Storytelling | Under the Arch Magazine

Dec 11, 2022

Under the Arch

The Art of Storytelling

 

December 2022 Issue

The Funeral

Mika Chipana, Contributing Wrtier

Successful Dr. Nontsikelelo must travel back to her village in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and finally confront the past that she ran away from years ago in this story about tragedy, love and staying true to yourself.

Read More >

Men Like Us

Catherine Kenny, Contributing Writer

Set in 1980s New York City, “Men Like Us” tells the story of a man who has everything except the ability to be himself.

Read More >

The Night Shift

Poe Rosenberg, Contributing Writer

An adrenaline junkie meets a new friend and faces their fears in a corporate janitorial gig.

Read More >

The Anatomy of a Sunday

Payton Frances Selby, Contributing Writer

My experiences with the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the duality of self when split between Black and white worlds.

Read More >

A Colorful Evening

Shay Jones, Contributing Writer

Was it a wrench, a pipe or a knife that brought the party grinding to a halt? Only a few people know the answer…

Read More >

The Universal Language of Visual Storytelling

 

In a series of paintings, illustrations, and sculptures, seven NYU artists craft captivating visual narratives.

View Photos >

Instagram   ·   Twitter   ·   Facebook

 

Subscribe to WSN

 

Produced by Sydney Barragan, Sunny Sequeira, Joshua Becker and Lorena Campes.

 

Developed for web by Megan Kim and Drew Brown.