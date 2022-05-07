Editor’s Note: The end of the semester

At the beginning of this semester, I wrote about transitions in my introductory Letter from the Editor. I’m fairly familiar with the concept of transitions, but the Editor-in-Chief role was a new one for me. Now, I’m transitioning out of it, and it’s almost as daunting.



If you’re graduating this semester, you’re probably facing a much more intimidating transition, leaving behind 17 or so years of being a student. Whether you’re going to grad school, seeking a job or something else, it’s going to be different now.



I’ve been spending a lot of time recently watching the migrating birds in city parks as they return from their wintering grounds, and thinking about how a lot of them don’t really know where they’re going either. For birds who hatched last year, this is their first time migrating back up north — they’ve never gone this way before.



But while the route is unfamiliar, they’re not flying blind. They’re guided by instinct, mysterious interactions of magnetism and biology, that give them some irresistible urge to go in a certain direction even if they’re not quite sure where they’re headed.



Your internal compass might not be so literal as a bird’s, but I think there are some valuable similarities between your paths. There is some conviction within you that there is something you must do (you wouldn’t be in this position in the first place otherwise) — the only uncertainty, although it is a big one, is where exactly that conviction will take you. In a state of transience, in uncertain times or unfamiliar lands, there is something within pushing you on.



Think of those birds in this time. Trust your instincts; they got you this far.



You can contact me at [email protected] (the "editor" address will be transferred to Arnav, our next Editor-in-Chief).



Thanks for reading Editor’s Note, and thanks for reading WSN.

—the editor