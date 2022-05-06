Ranked: Our own Ranked articles

J: This article stays close to my heart because it was the start of the Ranked series and my friendship with Sabrina, but not close enough that it ranked higher. It was very much a first article, you know? We were still getting the ball rolling — cool initial idea, average execution.

S: Joey and I showed up at the Culture desk last fall with no clue what was going on. What we did not have: prepared articles. What we did have: the same dream of ranking Manhattan Trader Joe’s locations. Our first time hanging out was going to the two Upper West Side Trader Joe’s(es). I remember making awkward small talk about our majors on the train ride from one to the other — the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The less fun consequence of this article is that now, no one in my life will leave me alone about Trader Joe’s. My aunt got me a Trader Joe’s cookbook for Christmas. Thanks again, Aunt Anjana! My friends still send me Trader Joe’s TikToks. We even got quoted in a Mashed article about Manhattan Trader Joe’s — weird flex, I know. I appreciate the love, but please, let me stop talking about grocery stores. I have so much more to offer!!

T: To paraphrase one of the least worst presidents of the United States: Sept. 8, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy. This was the beginning of Ranked. There are very few iconic dynamic duos: Marx and Engels, Adorno and Horkheimer, Deleuze and Guatarri, Ben and Jerry, Batman and Spider-Man. But at the tippy-top of the list: Joey and Sabrina. Also, my bank account thanks y’all for introducing me to Trader Joe’s Wine Shop and making me a **** for Trader Giotto’s.