Opinion: Community-based abortion funds need your help right now, not Planned Parenthood

An initial draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico on the evening of May 5. If the draft is any indication of the outcome of the final ruling, there will be disastrous consequences across the United States.

The most immediate consequence will inarguably be state restrictions on abortions. The Center for Reproductive Rights concluded that 24 states and three territories will ban abortion if Roe were overturned. This ruling will affect millions of Americans’ lives for the worse. It will further restrict abortion — or ban it altogether — as an accessible option, particularly for those who are marginalized by class and race.

This news has pushed people to involve themselves in discussions of reproductive rights, and pushed many to engage with the reproductive justice movement by donating their money to big organizations like Planned Parenthood. Of course, these big nonprofits are the first to come to mind because they are often the focus of discussions in politics, news and entertainment. Still, Planned Parenthood ammasses millions of dollars in donations each year from wealthy philanthropists and corporate charity funds. Just a few months ago they received a $275 million donation from MacKenzie Scott. While they do important work, the average person’s $10 makes little to no difference to their operations and does not beget meaningful change.

However, donating just $10 to a local abortion fund or reproductive justice organization can directly help members of your immediate community. Smaller organizations are on the ground redistributing resources and funds to the people most affected by the restriction of abortion access and other reproductive healthcare services. They can assist in the costs of medical services, ensure safe travel and provide post-procedure care and community. This is the time to lend our support to these independent clinics, reproductive justice advocates, community organizers and abortion funds that immediately address the needs of people seeking reproductive health services.

As Susan Rinkunas, a senior reporter at Jezebel magazine, tweeted, “want to help people actually get abortions? the best place to donate is to state-based abortion funds NOT national organizations.”

People whose reproductive rights are at risk need our support now more than ever. If you or anyone you know is seeking an abortion, the Abortion Care Network and ineedana are networks that can help you safely locate reproductive healthcare providers in your state. The Brigid Alliance and Midwest Access Coalition are organizations that assist people who need to travel for abortion services. And finally, if you are looking to make a meaningful contribution in the movement for reproductive justice, here is an active list of abortion funds and reproductive justice organizations that need donations in every state.

