Illustration+with+a+pink+background+and+two+sheets+of+paper.+On+the+first+sheet+of+paper%2C+the+first+section+of+WSN+editor+Caitlin+Hsus+college+application+essay.+On+the+second+sheet+of+paper%2C+partially+hidden+by+the+first%2C+is+WSN+editor+Aleksandra+Goldbergs+college+application+essay.

Susan Behrends Valenzuela

(Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

Our NYU admissions essays, four years later
Two seniors reread the essays that brought them to NYU in the first place.
Caitlin Hsu | UTA Publishing Editor and Aleksandra Goldberg | UTA Voices Editor
CAITLIN HSU

UTA Publishing Editor

I never knew what it was to fall in love with a city until I met New York (1).

From the moment I first laid my eyes on her, I knew she was special (2).

Maybe it was the way she shone brightly in the darkness, blinding me with dreams of grandeur and greatness. Maybe it was the way she made everything alive – (3) with her, there was never a dull moment, never a second to waste.

Maybe it was the way she loved all people, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation (4).

She brimmed with culture, stories to tell from every walk of life. I wanted to be a part of it; to kick off my vagabond shoes and find myself king of the hill (5). She was the embodiment of a dream, and from the moment she first welcomed me into her arms, my heart was hers.

When I first heard about NYU, I was immediately drawn by the prospect of getting to live in the city I loved, while furthering my education. The information seminar that I attended at my school only served to increase my interest. As someone whose dream is to visit countries all over the world (6), I was pleased to learn that NYU is ranked first place for having the most students who study internationally (7). The wide variety of majors offered by NYU’s College of Arts and Science intrigued me as well. I chose to study psychology (8), because I’ve come to realize that the human mind is quite possibly the most intricate and powerful machines there is (9), and, as I am controlled by one, I strive to understand its functions. NYU would be a remarkable place for me embark (10) on this endeavor.

To me, there is no better city in which to spend my college years than New York. Maybe it’s because NYU’s highly regarded curriculum can enable me to achieve a top-tier education, and its diverse community would allow me to immerse myself in many different cultures and lifestyles. Maybe it’s because NYU embodies the spirit and character that I find most appealing in a university (10). Or maybe it’s because NYU is only fifteen minutes away from Times Square (11). Either way, I know for sure that NYU can provide me with a welcoming home for the next stage of my life, and that if I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere (12).

(1) This intro sets the tone of the essay really well – in terms of how kitschy and unbearably corny it will be. Well done.

(2) I see you’ve been misleading people about your sexuality for a while now.

(3) This should be an em dash. Good thing you didn’t apply as a journalism major.

(4) Oh, you sweet, innocent summer child. Maybe it’s Maybelline.

(5) Believe it or not, this is just one of TWO references to the song New York, New York in this essay.

(6) This is a blatant lie. Your dream at this point in life was to marry the 2001 version of JC Chasez from ‘NSYNC.

(7) You really tried to use as many words as possible to say this, huh?

(8) You’ll end up changing your mind about your major four times. Just scrap this entire section, honestly.

(9) You kiss your journalism minor with that subject-verb disagreement?

(10) With these mistakes, it’s truly a miracle you’ve gotten as far as you have as an editor!

(11) What spirit and character? Loneliness? Elitism? Vaping as a personality trait?

(12) You’ll end up going to Times Square on purpose maybe seven times in your entire time here. Pick a different example.

(13) Frank Sinatra’s rolling in his grave!

After reading this NYU-admissions-esay-slash-love-letter-to-NYC, you may be wondering why I have chosen to move back home to Texas after graduation. In the words of Stevie Budd from Schitt’s Creek: “I realized I didn’t need to live in a big city. I guess I just needed to know that I could.”

ALEKSANDRA GOLDBERG

UTA Voices Editor

I never feel more myself than when I stand in the heart of Washington Square Park (1) (2). Every part of NYU feels right. From the only private street in New York City that seems to have the whole world wrapped up in it, to the live piano in the park at two in the afternoon (3), it’s as if someone broke open my brain and made a college campus just for me.

When I met with a representative this fall (4), he described NYU as a “community of microcommunities.” I like the sound of that. I like what it implies. I like that anyone from anywhere could live her four years of college knowing that she belongs and that there’s a place for her (5). I especially like the sound of a place into which anyone could fit. It is hard to connect with people. It’s a lifelong search to find a tribe that matches your vibe, and somewhere that (6) (7) makes that journey a little less rocky is the place for me. There’s no one student for NYU; no matter who you are you can find your corner of campus to call home (8).

I’d like to find my home within the journalism department (9). NYU is one of the few schools in the country that offers my dream as a major (10). Of these, only NYU offers everything I seek in a university including strong academics, professors working in the industry (11), and unique internships (12) to match.

Journalism can take you anywhere. Culture and experience is an important part of the job (13). A global understanding makes a good reporter great. I’ve always loved to travel. I went on every school trip that would take me far away. The experience (14) of other cultures have changed and shaped me into someone better than I was before. Studying at NYU would let me further my travels and allow me to continue to grow into a person I want to be (15) (16). A few weeks in Israel, a semester in Paris, a year in Florence would change me for the better and I don’t want to miss out on the chance. I don’t want to miss out on the chance to be in my perfect place, the place that was made just for me (17).

(1) This is still partly true; I’m my best self in NYC.

(2) But I will never get tired of this.

(3) This is funny because I haven’t been to Washington Mews since my first year to take photos like one time.

(4) Shoutout Liam!

(5) Who hurt you??? …Like, I know who, but wow.

(6) Good one, girlie.

(7) This should be a new sentence SMH.

(8) I hate to be cheesy… but NYU really lived up to this one, shoutout to the same five besties since my first year, y’all are my family <3

(9) This is funny because I dropped my Journalism major sophomore year after being frustrated with the class choices but I added the minor back last semester. Now I’m working as a journalist so mission accomplished, I guess?

(10) This cannot be true — how did this slide?

(11) Again, I have to tip my hat to NYU on this. I’ve gotten to work with some amazing professors who have done amazing things. Their wisdom and experience have shaped so much of who I am as a person and writer. I cannot be more grateful for the education I’ve had here. Shoutout to Jen Ortiz and Matthew Rodriguez, your electives changed the way I approach writing forever.

(12) COVID-19 canceled the only internship I’ve ever gotten <3.

(13) this should be “are important parts of the job.” OMG, so embarrassing.

(14) *experiences (I’m screaming at myself!!).

(15)This is knee-slappingly hilarious because I got sent home a month into being abroad and then never had the opportunity again because of — you guessed it — Miss Rona 🙁

(16) All I can say is, we’re all still growing. I hope I never stop.

(17) Was this really all she (I) wrote?? I forgot how short the word limit is. 500 words?? It’s so crazy to look back and think about how nervous and excited I was for it all.

