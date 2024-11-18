Books beyond Bobst: An activist’s self-help book, a new Percy Jackson novel and more

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

How Trump’s administration could cut NYU’s research funding
How Trump’s administration could cut NYU’s research funding
An illustration of a three-person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight, and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
‘Cackling, sneers and jeers’: College Democrats and Republicans squabble on the debate floor
An exterior view of the N.Y.U. Bonomi Family Admissions Center. A purple flag with text that reads "Bonomi Family N.Y.U. Admissions Center."
New York Senate’s fight to ban legacy-based admissions
A purple flag with a white square and a purple torch inside, with white letters spelling N.Y.U. under the square.
Political polarization harms public health in US, NYU researchers find
Two people walk past the entrance of an N.Y.U. building that says “TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING” on a purple background.
An interview with Tandon’s new dean
A document with a green pen, two one dollar bills and six coins on top of it.
The precarity of student loans under a second Trump term
A group of people stand on the sidewalk. They hold flyers, posters and a large sign stating “FLIP YOUR BALLOT OVER VOTE YES ON PROP #1.”
Students rally to expand anti-discrimination laws in New York
A graph comparing university ranking methedologies.
Why NYU’s spot in national rankings depends on who you ask
A hand holds a piece of paper up with the words “LANDMARK N.Y.E.E.I.!” written on it.
The fight to landmark the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
The exterior of 10 Astor Place.
NYU Marron Institute receives $20 million to help fund citywide sustainability goals
An audience sitting in rows of wooden desks attentively listening in a well-lit conference room with large windows in the background.
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
A police officer holds onto a metal barricade, blocking protesters holding Israeli flags from a space. A person in the foreground watches and the back of his jacket reads: “N.Y.P.D. COMMUNITY AFFAIRS.”
Zionist group accused of vandalism demands expulsion of NYU SJP
Protesters on one side of a street raise Palestinian flags and signs while protestors on the other side raise Israeli flags.
FSJP, NYU condemn ‘violence and vandalism’ from right-wing Zionist group
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A girl standing next to a lifesized cardboard cutout of herself, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” written to her left.
Beyond NYU: Turning a creative outlet into a personal brand
A man standing in a suit holding a trophy, with “STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS” written on the wall behind him and “BEYOND NYU” written to the right.
Beyond NYU: Documenting human rights abuses on camera
A man posing in front of a white backdrop with the words “Beyond N.Y.U.” illustrated next to him.
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
A black and white image of a woman with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Tony Award-winning director took a passion for performance
A man wearing an all black outfit and a bright orange beanie watches a monitor. Behind him are crew members wearing black, one of whom is holding a camera.
Beyond NYU: From moviegoer to festival screener
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
The interior of a small bookstore with a wooden floor, bookshelves lining the walls and globes and wooden birds hanging from the ceiling.
5 identity-based bookstores to explore
An illustration of a girl in a t-shirt and sweatpants shrugging on an iPhone screen on a background of an array of different video stills adorned with the icons of TikTok, Youtube and Instagram. Some video titles include “DRESSES I TRIED BUT…,” “HOW TO DRESS LIKE A…,” “NEW SHOES!” and “ICONIC...”
Fashion influencers you need to follow
A golden teapot pouring a clear liquid over a dish of orange soup.
New eats near NYU: Ishq puts a modern twist on Indian cuisine
An illustration of various cowgirl boots on a blue background, with white text reading “Cowgirl Boots” in the upper-right corner.
Hold your horses: These are the cowboy boots you should actually buy
A hot pot layout of food, containing several uncooked pieces of beef, butter, vegetables, spices and a heated pan for cooking.
This $159 all-you-can-eat Wagyu in Koreatown is worth every cent
Women sitting in a lecture hall looking forward.
A woman in business school: Charisma, confusion and closure
An art installation of a large house sculptural structure, displayed in a gallery space with a descriptive panel on the wall that says “This will pass" by Dalila Sanabria.
Review: ‘This will pass’ promises hope through Latin American mythology and history
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A hand holds a phone with images of four books on the screen.
Ranked: Book tracking apps
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
A hallway that leads into an exhibit is painted black and dimly lit. The wall to the left says “SIENA” and the wall to the right says “THE RISE OF PAINTING, 1300-1350.”
Review: The Met’s newest exhibition breathes life into Italy’s colossal history
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An activist’s self-help book, a new Percy Jackson novel and more
A blonde Barbie doll wearing a red jacket and gold necktie.
Review: ‘Barbie®: A Cultural Icon’ offers hope for women in uncertain times
A person in a black shirt and white collar standing in front of a pink background.
Beyond awareness: Jane Schoenbrun’s radical trans future
A man and woman stand facing the audience in adjacent rooms on a stage. The woman’s has a purple hue while the man’s is blue.
Review: ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ melts even the most robotic hearts
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An activist’s self-help book, a new Percy Jackson novel and more
An illustration of four book covers. “The Art Thief,” “A Certain Hunger,” “Knife,” and “The Nightingale” are depicted.
Books beyond Bobst: An artsy true crime book, a novel about a woman eating her lovers and more
Against a blue, red and white background reminiscent of the Filipino flag, there's a yellow sun pattern in the center with the letters “F. A. H. M.” in blue type.
5 books to read as Filipino American History Month wraps up
A collage of four illustrated book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An art criticism compilation, a romance set in Communist Poland and more
An illustration of a book cover with a woman in a yellow jacket holding swans in a bag. The title, “Scaffolding,” is in the middle in white and the author, “LAUREN ELKIN,” is in blue in the lower right corner.
Review: ‘Scaffolding’ tears down endless emotional barriers
A person in a black shirt and white collar standing in front of a pink background.
Beyond awareness: Jane Schoenbrun’s radical trans future
A person wearing headphones holding a microphone in the middle of a forest path.
Review: ‘Allen Sunshine’ hooks the heart with friendship, music and the gentle art of healing
A blonde woman with bedazzled hoop earrings and a rose-patterned top stands in a room lit with neon red and blue lights.
Review: ‘Emilia Pérez’ takes big risks with little payoff
A group of people in suits sit and stand around a cluttered conference table, looking toward the camera.
Review: ‘Juror #2’ is a timely and subversive hit piece on American institutions
A sad Claymation figure with wide, teary eyes wearing a textured hat and snail-eyes headpiece.
Review: ‘Memoir of a Snail’ will make you want to come out of your shell
An album cover of a stone floating in an ether. The text surrounding the stone reads “the CURE”.
Review: The Cure takes on death in gothic rock fashion with ‘Songs of a Lost World’
An album cover of faces of girls with purple skin, white glowing eyes and various expressions with a vinyl peeking out. The girl in the center has blonde hair and a shirt with “LIL UZI” written on it as a key floats above her head.
Review: ‘Eternal Atake 2’ is Lil Uzi’s eternal mistake
A blonde person wearing a blue dress sitting on the floor near a white-blue Christmas tree with a white fireplace in the background.
Review: Megan Moroney’s Christmas EP pulls from heartbreak and Elvis
A black-and-white album cover with a person in a suit and mask.
Review: Tyler, the Creator returns with a symphony of introspective chaos
A person looking into the mirror over a sink with striking red hair and a bloody nose. There is a record coming out behind the photo.
Review: Halsey embraces darkness in ‘The Great Impersonator’
A man and woman stand facing the audience in adjacent rooms on a stage. The woman’s has a purple hue while the man’s is blue.
Review: ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ melts even the most robotic hearts
A woman hanging from a bed that is in the air, looking down at a man. Underneath them is a bed of flowers.
Review: Shakespeare takes on vaping, crop tops and energy drinks
A man stands on a stage holding a lantern while an ensemble of people stand and sit on a series of steps behind him.
‘Our Town’ returns to Broadway and proves that sometimes less is more
A bunch of men jumping on a stage in the rain, some having bloody faces.
Review: ‘The Outsiders’ is a golden adaptation of a celebrated classic
Group of dancers performing on a stage with purple lighting.
Tisch Dance Works student choreographers groove towards the future of dance
A hallway that leads into an exhibit is painted black and dimly lit. The wall to the left says “SIENA” and the wall to the right says “THE RISE OF PAINTING, 1300-1350.”
Review: The Met’s newest exhibition breathes life into Italy’s colossal history
A blonde Barbie doll wearing a red jacket and gold necktie.
Review: ‘Barbie®: A Cultural Icon’ offers hope for women in uncertain times
(Courtesy of Tony Irons)
Review: ‘Heartwood’ connects the deterioration of our bodies and the earth
Several postcards on a shelf. The closest one reads “THE STUDENTS UNITED WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED” in block text, with a black and white drawing of people wearing keffiyehs with their arms around each other.
Review: ‘Materials of Solidarity’ visualizes the spirit of student support for Palestine
A colorful mosaic mandala on a wall next to a sign that reads “Mandalas Mapping the Buddhist Art”.
Review: The Met’s new exhibition imposes a Western perspective on Buddhist art
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talking at a podium with a screen of the American flag behind him.
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s concerns about health care should concern you
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
An illustration of the Earth on fire. Laying on top of the Earth is a student on their phone.
Off Topic: Doom scrolling destroys the planet — not just your mood
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Red text reading “EXEMPTION” overlays a stack of tax forms.
Opinion: NYU’s tax-exempt status puts other New York schools at a disadvantage
A red sign on top of a cardboard box reading “VOTE N.Y.C.” inside of a building.
Opinion: Understanding NYC’s 2024 ballot proposals
A birds-eye-view of the Lower East Side and Financial District in New York City.
Opinion: Student tenants need to stand up for themselves
A person walks through a subway turnstile next to an open emergency exit door.
Opinion: Punishing fare evasion isn’t fair
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
An illustration of Donald Trump pointing his finger at a group of figures wearing graduation caps. Behind them are flags of the world.
Guest Essay: Studying as an international student under a second Trump administration
A photograph of a building from across the street.
Opinion: NYU needs to provide medication abortions
A graph titled "Changes in N.Y.U. first-year demographics."
Opinion: The case for affirmative action and what comes next
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A hand is folded to show off a gold and black ring with purple gems. The ring says “DEVENS” and “N.Y.U.” and has the silhouette of half of a basketball.
Women’s basketball rings in the new season with a 105-36 victory
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Cross country regional champions, women’s soccer advance to Sweet 16 and more
A purple illustration of a person shouting “OUT OF BOUNDS" while holding a big whistle. Behind the person is Big Ben, the Berlin TV Tower and Puerto Madero's Puente de la Mujer footbridge.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Buenos Aires, London and Berlin
An illustration of a bracket with school names on it against a dark polka-dot background.
Staff predictions: Women’s soccer returns to NCAA D-III Tournament
An illustration of a bracket with school names on it, and “STAFF”and “PREDICTIONS” written on either side of the bracket . Behind the bracket are small yellow volleyballs and dots.
Staff predictions: Women’s volleyball look to defend UAA Championship title
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
Books beyond Bobst: An activist’s self-help book, a new Percy Jackson novel and more

Books beyond Bobst is a book-rec column highlighting what NYU students are reading now, outside of their classes. If you’re in need of a new read, look no further.
Alexa Donovan, Anjali Mehta, Aashna Miharia and Mariana Arboleda
November 18, 2024
(Dani Biondi and Kiara Mujica for WSN)

“Writers & Lovers” by Lily King

An illustration of a book cover featuring a light pink surface with various citrus fruits, flowers in various containers and cutlery. Above is the title “WRITERS & LOVERS” and the author, “LILY KING.”
(Dani Biondi for WSN)

“There’s a particular feeling in your body when something goes right after a long time of things going wrong. It feels warm and sweet and loose.”

“Writers & Lovers” by Lily King is one of those books that I’d always see cool girls reading on the subway. It took a few years, but I finally caved and jumped on the bandwagon. The novel follows the life of 31-year-old Casey who starts anew in life after a bad breakup and her mother’s death. She works at a little restaurant in Boston and also spends time on a novel that she started years ago, having trouble believing in herself and her art. In the midst of personal challenges, she struggles to finish her novel and is faced with even more conflict when she ends up dating two men within her Bostonian literary circle.

The book is warm and vulnerable, with delicate prose and deep messages within the seemingly mundane plot. Casey’s uncertainty was relatable and her attitude sweet — reading the book felt like having a bowl of soup on a cold day. Above all, “Writers & Lovers” taught me that there is no need to fear when turning a new corner in life. 

— Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

“The Lightmaker’s Manifesto: How to Work for Change without Losing Your Joy” by Karen Walrond

An illustration of a navy blue book cover featuring colorful circular dots radiating outwards from a golden circle center. “Karen Walrond shines her light so we can find out own - Brené Brown” is written at the top with “THE LIGHTMAKER’S MANIFESTO” and “HOW TO WORK FOR CHANGE WITHOUT LOSING YOUR JOY” written in the center. The author’s name, “KAREN WALROND,” is written at the bottom.
(Dani Biondi for WSN)

Though I first picked up “The Lightmaker’s Manifesto” by Karen Walrond a couple years ago, its themes of advocacy and hope will always be profoundly applicable — now more than ever — and rereading the book this month has been nothing short of revitalizing. 

The four-part book, which gives readers an optimistic framework for activism, is filled with anecdotes about Walrond’s advocacy work, ranging from professional experiences as a journalist to personal stories as a Black mother. She encourages readers to stay true to their values even in seemingly bleak realities and provides tangible strategies to “lean into grounded yet unfettered optimism” — such as journaling, daily intention-setting and consistent practices of self-care ​​— illustrating that meaningful activism can take on many forms.

Finding joy rather than discouragement in the journey toward change is one of the most revolutionary acts one can take, and it is vital to the process of creating change that is rooted in both liberation and love.

— Anjali Mehta, Deputy Copy Chief

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

An illustration of a bright yellow book cover with the author, “stephen chbosky,” at the bottom in an unbalanced white font. At the top is “#1 new york times best seller” and the title, “the perks of being a wallflower,” with a black and white close-up of someone’s legs in the top right corner
(Dani Biondi for WSN)

For me, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is the literary equivalent of a warm embrace. In its raw and timeless pages, the novel embodies the state of feeling lonely, despite never really being alone. 

Set in the early 1990s, the novel follows Charlie, a shy high school first-year, as he befriends seniors Sam and Patrick and experiences all that adolescence has to offer — from parties and football games to “infinite” moments of sheer bliss that make him feel limitless and “young in a good way.” Told through a series of letters addressed to an anonymous friend, the book tastefully weaves themes like abuse, sexuality and unresolved trauma into Charlie’s introspective narrative that readers can relate to. His language is soul-bearing and vulnerable, yet profound and razor-sharp. 

I read “Perks” for the first time when I was also a first-year in high school, but I revisit it like an old friend, time and time again. While this novel is certainly heavy, it is also a liberating and impactful piece that I highly recommend for anyone who needs a reminder that this is the youngest you’ll ever be.

You may have seen the 2012 movie, but it doesn’t count — the book is so much better. 

— Aashna Miharia, News Editor

“Wrath of the Triple Goddess,” by Rick Riordan

An illustration of a book cover featuring a mythical deity with three animal heads holding torches. “THE NEW YORK TIMES #1 BEST SELLING SERIES” is written at the top, with the author's name, “RICK RIORDAN,” and the title, “PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS WRATH OF THE TRIPLE GODDESS,” written below.
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)

I picked up my first Percy Jackson book in elementary school, initiating my love for fantasy novels and reading. Since then, I’ve read anything and everything related to Percy Jackson, always eager to explore more stories from Greek mythology and demigods. 

Riordan’s “The Senior Year Adventures” trilogy re-introduces Percy’s story as he enters his senior year of high school, tasked with finding three different letters of recommendation from Greek gods that would help him get into his dream college, New Rome University. 

“Wrath of the Triple Goddess,” the second book in the trilogy, follows Percy as he attempts to secure a second letter of recommendation from Hecate, the goddess of magic. He’s tasked with caring for her pets while she is away during Halloween week, but Percy and his friends begin to push their luck as magical potions begin to explode and ancient spirits are awakened. 

Through this book, Riordan shows the true power of Percy Jackson — his personality and compassionate morals that differentiate him from the average demigod — reminding readers why he is considered a hero and one of the greatest demigods of his time. 

— Mariana Arboleda, Contributing Writer

Contact the Arts Desk at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Alexa Donovan
Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor
Alexa Donovan is a junior majoring in journalism and art history and minoring in creative writing. Her favorite drink is lemonade and she never shuts up about the book she is reading. You can find her in Bobst Library most hours of the day, on instagram @alexadonovan/@lemonadequeen5678 and on Goodreads @alexafdonovan.
Anjali Mehta
Anjali Mehta, Deputy Copy Chief
Anjali Mehta is a junior studying applied psychology with a minor in English and American literature. In her free time, she can be found journaling, reading or sipping on a can of Yerba Mate. You can find her on Instagram at @anjali.mehtaa or email her at [email protected].
Aashna Miharia
Aashna Miharia, News Editor
Aashna Miharia is a sophomore studying journalism and public policy with a minor in business studies. She’s from the Boston area and is a novelist, Dunkin’ enthusiast and lover of independent bookstores. You can find her speed walking around New York City while listening to Melodrama by Lorde or on Instagram @aashnamiharia.
Dani Biondi
Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor
Dani Biondi is a sophomore studying journalism and cinema studies at the College of Arts & Science. When she’s not making the most of her AMC A-List membership, she’s building her social media empire, curating the perfect Chipotle bowl or practicing a stand-up set in her head. You can find her on Instagram @mrworldwidee_, or on Letterboxd @swagmasterdani.
Kiara Mujica
Kiara Mujica, Illustration Editor
Kiara Mujica is a sophomore majoring in advertising, public relations and visual media at the Galllatin School of Individualized Study. A New York City native, she has a special place in her heart for her family, friends, all things artsy and her three dogs. In her free time shes probably checking her horoscope, lighting a candle and watching rom-coms. Follow up with her @muji.kiara on instagram or email at [email protected]!