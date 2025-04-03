4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion

Walking through the glitzy streets of SoHo, you’ll find that many mannequins are strategically in eye-catching minidresses or shiny leather clutches to cater to female shoppers — yet most fashion brands are owned and headed by male figures. Female designers have historically struggled to gain the same level of critical acclaim and consumer attention as their male counterparts. Still, New York City hosts a diverse selection of women-owned brands that offer all the pieces you need to create a fashionable outfit.

The Frankie Shop | $$$

59 Crosby St.

The Frankie Shop subscribes to the idea that womanhood is about being truly authentic to yourself. Founder Gaëlle Drevet created this brand in 2014 as an avenue to design nontraditional clothes for women, and it now has flourishing stores in the fashion capitals of the world — Paris and New York City. From its famous oversized coats to loose yet flattering button-ups, The Frankie Shop provides shoppers willing to splurge with gender-inclusive wear that exudes an effortless air of confidence and chic. Celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Katie Holmes have been spotted with The Frankie Shop’s pieces.

Jessie Zhao | $$

95 Grand St.

Spring is the perfect time to wear florals, colorful patterns and accessories that will make your sunglasses and outfits pop. Jessie Zhao’s signature silk scarves are the perfect candidate for this task. Every scarf is carefully hand-drawn with high detail, and her whimsical designs — many of which are sold inside SoHo clothing store Wolf & Badger — have gone on to be showcased at the Smithsonian Museum. The silk scarves are also incredibly versatile: You can wear them as a headscarf with matching sunglasses or loop them into a cheerful braid or cap. Zhao’s visually stunning designs also extend to her collection of one-piece swimsuits, mini and midi dresses and china dinnerware.

Loup | $$

354 Broome St.

While many clothing brands prioritize aesthetic over utility or sustainability, Loup aims to combine all three with its minimalist, comfortable and curve-friendly pieces. Founded by Danielle Ribner and located a few blocks from NYU’s Broome Street residence hall, the brand offers free repairs, reusing leftover fabrics and selling a wide range of sizes from XXS to 4X. The brand’s focus on inclusivity is also seen in its wide variety of jeans, pants and overalls, with detailed fit guides and descriptions on its website that help customers find their perfect fit. Its minimalistic pieces are perfect for spring — especially if you’re rushing to put an outfit together before your 8 a.m. class.

Love Adorned | $$$

269 Elizabeth St.

One of the most popular jewelry spots in SoHo started as a cover for owner Lori Leven’s tattoo parlor when tattooing was illegal in New York in the ’90s. After the jewelry drew a sizable audience of its own, Leven decided to open Love Adorned, a separate store dedicated to necklaces, bracelets and rings. The brand sells silver and gold pieces by independent designers as well as vintage finds from big-name brands such as Chrome Hearts and Tiffany & Co. The quality and design of its pieces — all carefully curated to exude the “elegant dirtbag” aesthetic — are undisputed, but that also means it’s on the pricier side, especially its gold pieces, some of which sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

Contact Ivanka Sun at [email protected].