Give your bag a makeover with these 4 charms for spring

From scarves to badges, personalized accessories are a great way to show off your own style — but if you’re looking for something a little more playful, try a bag charm for a little extra flair. The Jane Birkin-ification of bags took the internet by storm in 2024, becoming one of the hottest trends of last year. Now, charmed bags are staple pieces for many fashion connoisseurs with a taste for eclectic styles. In these first few weeks of the spring season, upgrade your accessories with some fun charms that feel reminiscent of the warmer weather to come.

You can never go wrong with a Jellycat keychain — the plush toy brand has surged in popularity in recent years, even among adults. These keychains are the most adorable accessory to add to your bag, providing you a cute and cozy companion throughout the day. Lambs are a quintessential image of spring, and this Little Lamb Bag Charm is not only endearing, but a great way to welcome the season. As you finish up your midterms and begin preparing for finals, this darling plush charm will serve as a little gesture of joy.

This charm from Urban Outfitters combines themes of nature with a vintage aesthetic. The charm’s ladybug and rose ornaments serve as symbols of spring, and its string of beads also adds a nice pop of olive green to your handbag or backpack. The postcard charm features another rose and is a refreshing reminder of the traveling and relaxation that awaits you as the weather warms up.

For the maximalists, this grungy bag charm is everything you need. It features two layers of silver or gold metal chains, linked by carabiner and decked out with colorful ornaments and beads. These chains hold a variety of vintage-style charms, with stars, horseshoes and patterned pendants. With its reflective metals and quirky trinkets, this one-of-a-kind piece will make your bag stand out on a sunny day.

If you’re ready to commit to the warm weather vibe, opt for this coastal charm from Anthropologie. This chic, retro and vacation-style accessory looks cute on any bag — if the blue and white beach chair design isn’t your style, the Motel Key Bag Charm has a variety of options to choose from, including a black-and-white martini design and a “la dolce vita” pattern with oranges. This simple but elegant style of keychain is a great way to look forward to future summer days as you face the last of New York City’s chilly weather.

Contact Yanel Siqueiros at [email protected].