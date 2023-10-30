Bring the cozy fall vibes indoors with these five dorm decor ideas

Fall is finally here in New York City, meaning it’s time to embrace the spirit of the season and introduce some autumnal ambience into your room. While most NYU residence halls don’t have the most inviting interiors — the janky furniture and weathered walls make it hard to feel even the slightest sense of comfort — even the simple addition of fall leaf garland can spruce up your walls and cover up those paint chips you’re trying to hide. As the days get shorter and you find yourself spending more time in your room, try these five creative decor ideas to celebrate fall and vamp up your room without breaking the bank.
Cinnamon brooms and succulents
Autumn opens up your options in terms of seasonal natural decor, and cinnamon brooms are my go-to pick. For $4.99 at Trader Joe’s, they’re a great way to not only add some witchy flair to your room, but to replace that mysterious dorm smell you can’t quite place with warm cinnamon goodness. If you’re stopping by to pick up a cinnamon broom, take the time to check out their extensive plant section — most notably their succulents — for some other options to refresh your room. Succulents don’t need much light or attention, making them perfect for busy students who live in dorm rooms that don’t get a ton of sun. If you’re looking for a way to commemorate Día de los Muertos on the 1st and 2nd, pick up a mini Día de los Muertos succulent planted in a colorful skull pot resembling a sugar skull.
Pumpkins upon pumpkins
If you’re looking for a classic, timeless way to celebrate fall, look no further than the pumpkins in your local grocery storefront. Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, the Union Square Greenmarket and local bodegas carry an assortment of these spooky squashes starting as low as $1.49 each. These mini pumpkins are arguably hard to carve, so try painting them or piling them atop each other on your window sill to add some fall flair to your room. Using acrylic paint, you can paint bats, ghosts or whatever gets you in the spirit. If you’re not one for real pumpkins, Target has you covered with a huge selection of fabric, ceramic and metal pumpkins that’ll last for many autumns to come.
Wicked window decor
Let’s be real — most dorm windows don’t offer much of a view. In light of that, try using your window space as a canvas for decoration. Target sells vibrant gel window clings for less than $5, which you can stick to your windows for all your neighbors to see. Or, with some tape, you can stick them to the outside of your door to show off your love for fall to the rest of your floor. For a spookier option, try lining your windowsill with some $10 flameless tealights or drape some fake webbing across your window.
DIY Leaf Prints
If you’re looking for a fun fall craft to display in your dorm, I recommend leaf printing. Head over to Washington Square Park and collect some fallen leaves. Then go to your closest art supply store — like the Blick Art Materials on Fourth Ave — and buy some paint, cardstock and some brushes. The supplies will likely come around to $15-20 total depending on how many colors of paint you want, or if you have some paint left over from decorating pumpkins, this is a great way to use it up.
After you find a nice spot where you can get a little messy, use a brush or sponge to add a layer of paint to the more textured side of the leaf. Don’t be scared to use unconventional colors — you can even match them to your bedding! With the paint still wet, press the painted side of the leaf onto a piece of paper, making sure that the paint transfers. You can make as many prints on one paper as you want. Once it’s dry, you can display your prints in your dorm and fill up some of that empty wall space. If you decide to make multiple prints, you can even turn them into a garland using some yarn or twine and clothespins to hang across your walls or window. This is not only a fun fall-themed activity, but a way to spruce up your dorm all year round.
Mason Jar Lanterns
The overhead fluorescent lights in NYU residence halls are always too harsh, so for warm lighting, try out Mason jar lanterns. You’ll only need a few supplies: mason jars, flameless tea lights, tape and your favorite seasonal decorations. You can find these materials at stores like Target and Amazon, and though the cost will vary, it’ll come out to be relatively inexpensive. You can buy Mason jars at your local craft or grocery store, or for something more budget-friendly, use a cleaned jar of jam or sauce from your kitchen. Seasonal decorations can include leaves you find outside or construction paper cut up into shapes of your choice, like pumpkins or bats — just make sure they’re thin and can stick to the side of the jar.
Once you’ve gathered your materials, all you have to do is tape the decorations around the sides of the jar from the inside and place a tealight inside. Once the tea light is on, your decorations should light up, and you’ve got your own mini lantern. You can even use it as a night light or desk light for those evenings when you’re swamped with work but don’t want to disturb your roommate. The best part about it is that you can change out the decorations with the seasons for a year-round addition to your dorm.
