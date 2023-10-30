Bring the cozy fall vibes indoors with these five dorm decor ideas

If you’re looking for a classic, timeless way to celebrate fall, look no further than the pumpkins in your local grocery storefront. Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, the Union Square Greenmarket and local bodegas carry an assortment of these spooky squashes starting as low as $1.49 each. These mini pumpkins are arguably hard to carve, so try painting them or piling them atop each other on your window sill to add some fall flair to your room. Using acrylic paint, you can paint bats, ghosts or whatever gets you in the spirit. If you’re not one for real pumpkins, Target has you covered with a huge selection of fabric, ceramic and metal pumpkins that’ll last for many autumns to come.

Wicked window decor

Let’s be real — most dorm windows don’t offer much of a view. In light of that, try using your window space as a canvas for decoration. Target sells vibrant gel window clings for less than $5, which you can stick to your windows for all your neighbors to see. Or, with some tape, you can stick them to the outside of your door to show off your love for fall to the rest of your floor. For a spookier option, try lining your windowsill with some $10 flameless tealights or drape some fake webbing across your window.

DIY Leaf Prints