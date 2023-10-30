Bring the cozy fall vibes indoors with these five dorm decor ideas

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

People are sitting and standing on blue carpeting, holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman sitting on the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity.’
NYU researchers call for union recognition at Bobst
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: Halloween parade, friendship bracelet making and more
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
People sit in an audience and watch a person behind a podium who is standing in front of a screen reading “Welcome to the EH launch!”
CAS debuts new environmental humanities minor
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
People sit in an audience and watch a person behind a podium who is standing in front of a screen reading “Welcome to the EH launch!”
CAS debuts new environmental humanities minor
A group of pro-Israeli protesters holds signs and Israeli flags in front of the Garibaldi statue in Washington Square Park.
Students and faculty demand support for Jewish students at WSP protest
The remnants of a poster showing the Israeli hostages who are missing stuck on a pillar in N.Y.U’s Stern School of Business. Behind the pillar is a white and purple N.Y.U. flag hanging on a building.
Students caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters may face disciplinary action
Three banners, each reading “Free Palestine,” “Shut Down N.Y.U. Tel Aviv” and “Cease-fire and De-cccupy,” hang from the staircases in the Bobst Library.
Students and faculty hold sudden pro-Palestine demonstration in Bobst
A protester holds a cardboard sign reading Faculty for Justice in Palestine above a crowd in a park.
Faculty form group in support of Palestinian students at protest
Screenshots of two responses from the N.Y.U. S.J.P. to President Mills’ statement on Israel.
Students call on Mills to publicly address Palestinian deaths in Israel-Hamas conflict
A hand holding a phone displaying N.Y.U. Vice President for Global Campus Safety Fountain Walkers email in front of a purple background.
NYU will remain open ahead of planned Israel-Hamas conflict protests
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
A colorful portrait of Lynne Feldman on top of ‘Beyond NYU’ title.
Beyond NYU: Crafting sound waves and creating communities
A portrait of Jordan Plosky with “Beyond N.Y.U.” lettering on top.
Beyond NYU: From rocking out at shows to ramping up creatives
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A beige shelf with succulents with pots that have ‘Day of the Dead’ artwork on them.
Bring the cozy fall vibes indoors with these five dorm decor ideas
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
An illustration of three legs wearing shoes of different types and colors placed in front of a colorful background.
Fall flats that won’t cramp your style — or your feet
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Aaron Paul in a black shirt and beanie and Bryan Cranston in a blue shirt, both holding bottles, smile with an arm around each other.
Chowing down on tacos and tequila with ‘Breaking Bad’ stars
An interviewer holding a microphone is asking four panelists a question on a stage. The panel is named “Clocking Out: From Cubicles to Content.”
Making a career out of cooking at the first annual FoodieCon in New York
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
A collage of two photographs. The photo on the left shows a group of people performing a ritual wearing red-and-yellow clothes, while the photo on the right shows a person dancing wearing a white robe.
NYU’s Quechua program empowers students to engage with the Andean community
Attendees of the Brown Sugar Brilliance club meeting talking to each other in a circle while smiling. A bubble floats in the air.
Brown Sugar Brilliance sweetens the soul with Black queer excellence
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
Three men wearing black leather jackets and with identical shaggy haircuts. Two are wearing glasses and one is facing the camera and showing his teeth.
Review: blink-182’s ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ is a welcomed revitalization of 2000s pop-punk
A display of shelves showing Taylor Swift smiling with the words 1989 (Taylors Version) with multiple vinyls in the middle of a large room with other aisles of items on sale.
Review: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ proves the album will never go out of style
An illustration of two people seen through a TV screen. They are both wearing yellow and one of them is holding up an image of a dog. Outside of the TV screen there is a white coffee mug, and to the right it reads ‘barking dogs never bite.’
Off the Radar: ‘Barking Dogs Never Bite’ will make you laugh and wince at the same time
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
Three women, all with dark brown hair, are sitting on an orange plush bench and smiling. The floor is gray and to their right there are white windows.
Q&A: Isabel Sandoval on cinematic desire and artistic ambition
There are people wearing shirts and ties and standing up behind their desks in an office. There are also people walking around in their underwear, playing instruments like flutes and trumpets. The people with instruments are wearing marching band hats.
The case against ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
A statue with a face that has red eyes and a bokeh mouth. The statue is wearing a black suit and a red bowtie, and is holding a bicycle handle.
Review: ‘Saw X’ has all the usual traps and violence, along with a new attempt for empathy
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A woman in a black-and-white striped vest lying down with her head propped up by her hand.
Steinhardt sophomore Kayla Oh hangs onto her teenage dreams in New York City
Three men walking in an alley. Ronnie Wood, the man on the left, is holding a black guitar case. Mick Jagger is in the middle. Keith Richards, the man on the right, is holding a black guitar case and has black glasses on.
Review: The Rolling Stones resurrect rock and roll with ‘Hackney Diamonds’
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
An illustration of a person with a blank face, wearing a black turtleneck sweater against a yellow background. There is a red question mark on the person’s face and text “hanksy” next to it. Several abstract patterns are drawn around the person.
The unexpected connection between Adam Himebauch, Adam Lucas and Hanksy
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills wearing a black gown with silver decorative patterning stands behind a podium. She is wearing a large silver medallion around her neck.
Opinion: The NYU Promise is not promising for all students
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
A large room with blue carpeting and a variety of colorful couches and chairs. There are students sitting with their laptops. On the floor above there are bookshelves filled with books.
Opinion: Bobst’s new first floor renovation is a missed opportunity
Empty stairs of Kimmel Center for University Life at N.Y.U. An N.Y.U. Campus Safety Officer in an all-black uniform walks down the main steps. A black tape rope blocks off the bottom of the staircase.
Opinion: NYU shouldn’t have closed the Kimmel stairs
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A purple N.Y.U. flag hanging off of a building’s facade.
Opinion: The 18-credit limit is a barrier to success
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
A purple flag with the logo of N.Y.U. hangs from a building.
Off-Third: NYU spends entire budget on admitted students weekend
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
An image of two levels of Bobst Library, with students studying at tables on both floors. The seats are almost full.
Opinion: All-nighters are a midterm mistake
The close-up shot of a hand scanning an NYU ID card above a card reader.
Opinion: Swipe it Forward is taking a step backward
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
NYU women’s soccer lines up for a historic season
A girl in a blue sports bra with a number card on the front bites down on a medal.
NYU Drama student takes on the New York City Marathon for a cause
Four athletes are standing and looking at each other with their arms around one another. They are wearing black shirts with ‘Violets’ written in purple on the back. There is a volleyball net to their right.
NYU women’s volleyball dominates in start of the season
A person poses with their arms crossed on the deck of the swimming pool.
From Crimson Tide to city life, swimmer Derek Maas has done it all
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
A group of people roller skate in Central Park, the person in the front wears a black top, rolled up pants, and red skates. The skaters in the back wear jeans, t-shirts and black skates.
Central Park skating is back in full swing this spring
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
A reporter interview a rally attendee wearing a white shirt and a green jacket.
Video: Protesters, supporters clash ahead of Trump arraignment
Class of 2023 graduates from the Executive Program in Health Systems celebrate in July in Manhattan. From left are Lauren Kraus, Tamiqua Graham, Erica Lester, Danyel Christopher and Samantha Zerrenner. Image Credit: Trent Campbell / Jonathan Heisler Photography
Health systems master’s program celebrates 10 years
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
People are sitting and standing on blue carpeting, holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman sitting on the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity.’
NYU researchers call for union recognition at Bobst
Shiphrah Moses, Social Media Editor • Oct 30, 2023
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills wearing a black gown with silver decorative patterning stands behind a podium. She is wearing a large silver medallion around her neck.
Opinion: The NYU Promise is not promising for all students
Molly Koch, Opinion Editor • Oct 30, 2023
Three men wearing black leather jackets and with identical shaggy haircuts. Two are wearing glasses and one is facing the camera and showing his teeth.
Review: blink-182’s ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ is a welcomed revitalization of 2000s pop-punk
Skylar Boilard, Contributing Writer • Oct 30, 2023
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
Krish Dev, Ariana Wahab, Ana-Sofia Erath, and Alexa DonovanOct 30, 2023
A display of shelves showing Taylor Swift smiling with the words 1989 (Taylors Version) with multiple vinyls in the middle of a large room with other aisles of items on sale.
Review: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ proves the album will never go out of style
Julia Diorio, Music Editor • Oct 30, 2023
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Oct 27, 2023
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
Ethan Rendon, Staff Writer • Oct 27, 2023

Bring the cozy fall vibes indoors with these five dorm decor ideas

Try these five decoration ideas to revamp your room with an affordable autumnal dorm makeover.
Sofia Aziz, Contributing Writer
Oct 30, 2023

Fall is finally here in New York City, meaning it’s time to embrace the spirit of the season and introduce some autumnal ambience into your room. While most NYU residence halls don’t have the most inviting interiors — the janky furniture and weathered walls make it hard to feel even the slightest sense of comfort — even the simple addition of fall leaf garland can spruce up your walls and cover up those paint chips you’re trying to hide. As the days get shorter and you find yourself spending more time in your room, try these five creative decor ideas to celebrate fall and vamp up your room without breaking the bank.

Cinnamon brooms and succulents

A beige shelf with succulents with pots that have ‘Day of the Dead’ artwork on them.
Numerous cinnamon brooms put in a cardboard box with the words 'Trader Joe's Cinnamon Broom' and an illustration of a woman with a broom printed on it.

Autumn opens up your options in terms of seasonal natural decor, and cinnamon brooms are my go-to pick. For $4.99 at Trader Joe’s, they’re a great way to not only add some witchy flair to your room, but to replace that mysterious dorm smell you can’t quite place with warm cinnamon goodness. If you’re stopping by to pick up a cinnamon broom, take the time to check out their extensive plant section — most notably their succulents — for some other options to refresh your room. Succulents don’t need much light or attention, making them perfect for busy students who live in dorm rooms that don’t get a ton of sun. If you’re looking for a way to commemorate Día de los Muertos on the 1st and 2nd, pick up a mini Día de los Muertos succulent planted in a colorful skull pot resembling a sugar skull. 

Pumpkins upon pumpkins

Shelves full of orange, green and white pumpkins of varying sizes. On the top shelf there are pots with flowers. To the right and left of the shelves with pumpkins, there are shelves with bananas.
A white pumpkin decorated with a black pointy hat with stars, a pair of black wings, a pair of eyes, and a mouth with two fangs.

If you’re looking for a classic, timeless way to celebrate fall, look no further than the pumpkins in your local grocery storefront. Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, the Union Square Greenmarket and local bodegas carry an assortment of these spooky squashes starting as low as $1.49 each. These mini pumpkins are arguably hard to carve, so try painting them or piling them atop each other on your window sill to add some fall flair to your room. Using acrylic paint, you can paint bats, ghosts or whatever gets you in the spirit. If you’re not one for real pumpkins, Target has you covered with a huge selection of fabric, ceramic and metal pumpkins that’ll last for many autumns to come. 

Wicked window decor

Let’s be real — most dorm windows don’t offer much of a view. In light of that, try using your window space as a canvas for decoration. Target sells vibrant gel window clings for less than $5, which you can stick to your windows for all your neighbors to see. Or, with some tape, you can stick them to the outside of your door to show off your love for fall to the rest of your floor. For a spookier option, try lining your windowsill with some $10 flameless tealights or drape some fake webbing across your window.

DIY Leaf Prints

People sitting by the Washington Square fountain, with trees with green and yellow leaves behind them.

If you’re looking for a fun fall craft to display in your dorm, I recommend leaf printing. Head over to Washington Square Park and collect some fallen leaves. Then go to your closest art supply store — like the Blick Art Materials on Fourth Ave — and buy some paint, cardstock and some brushes. The supplies will likely come around to $15-20 total depending on how many colors of paint you want, or if you have some paint left over from decorating pumpkins, this is a great way to use it up. 

After you find a nice spot where you can get a little messy, use a brush or sponge to add a layer of paint to the more textured side of the leaf. Don’t be scared to use unconventional colors — you can even match them to your bedding! With the paint still wet, press the painted side of the leaf onto a piece of paper, making sure that the paint transfers. You can make as many prints on one paper as you want. Once it’s dry, you can display your prints in your dorm and fill up some of that empty wall space. If you decide to make multiple prints, you can even turn them into a garland using some yarn or twine and clothespins to hang across your walls or window. This is not only a fun fall-themed activity, but a way to spruce up your dorm all year round.

Mason Jar Lanterns

Two packs of mason jars placed on the bottom layer of a shelf, wrapped in plastic.

The overhead fluorescent lights in NYU residence halls are always too harsh, so for warm lighting, try out Mason jar lanterns. You’ll only need a few supplies: mason jars, flameless tea lights, tape and your favorite seasonal decorations. You can find these materials at stores like Target and Amazon, and though the cost will vary, it’ll come out to be relatively inexpensive. You can buy Mason jars at your local craft or grocery store, or for something more budget-friendly, use a cleaned jar of jam or sauce from your kitchen. Seasonal decorations can include leaves you find outside or construction paper cut up into shapes of your choice, like pumpkins or bats — just make sure they’re thin and can stick to the side of the jar. 

Once you’ve gathered your materials, all you have to do is tape the decorations around the sides of the jar from the inside and place a tealight inside. Once the tea light is on, your decorations should light up, and you’ve got your own mini lantern. You can even use it as a night light or desk light for those evenings when you’re swamped with work but don’t want to disturb your roommate. The best part about it is that you can change out the decorations with the seasons for a year-round addition to your dorm.

Contact Sofia Aziz at [email protected].

