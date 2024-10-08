It’s time to put the ‘treat’ in trick-or-treat

There’s nothing like getting a sweet treat after — or during — your midterm study grind. Taking advantage of the numerous cafes and bakeries offering fall-themed menus, I’ve spent the last couple weeks scouring the NYU area for unique autumnal treats. Whether you’re looking for the classic flavors of apples and pumpkins or more unique eats featuring dates and butternut squash, here are six local spots to satisfy your fall cravings.

Raf’s: Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake | $9.00

290 Elizabeth St.

Kick off your sweet treat bonanza at Raf’s, an Italian- and French-inspired bakery and restaurant. Comfort meets gourmet in their Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake — emitting an aroma that’s everything a pumpkin spice candle wishes it could be.

Slices of the bundt cake are topped with fluffy cream cheese frosting and are sprinkled with pumpkin seeds. The cake’s naturally bright orange interior and earthy green pumpkin seeds radiate autumn. The texture of the cake is light, airy and perfectly moist, and when you press your fork into it, the sides yield gently, revealing a tender crumb. Complimented by the tang of the frosting, the cake’s pumpkin spice profile blends with the subtle taste of olive oil, enhanced by the nuttiness and crunchiness of the pumpkin seeds.

If you appreciate pumpkin as a quintessential fall ingredient, this dessert is a must-try. It can be tough to get a reservation at Raf’s, but you should have no trouble snagging a slice of this cake at the bakery counter.

Red Gate Bakery: Butternut Bar | $5.99

68 E First St.

Red Gate Bakery is an inviting bakeshop in an intimate space that utilizes unexpected ingredients in reimagined childhood desserts. A new addition to its vast collection of fall items features butternut squash as the star of its Butternut Bar.

The dessert resembles a square slice of pie, boasting a thick layer of spiced and roasted butternut squash filling in a brown butter gingersnap crust, generously topped with torched marshmallow fluff. While butternut squash is often a savory ingredient, Red Gate proves that it belongs in sweet culinary contexts too. The bar’s butternut squash filling is delicate and creamy, complemented by bold, buttery spices from the gingersnap crust and sweetness from the marshmallow.

Don’t miss out on this fall-infused bar if you’re ready to eat your way through the season — and try the Miso Apple Crumb Bar while you’re at it.

Petit Chou: Apple Monkey Bread | $7.50

229 First Ave.

Are you craving apple pie but eager to try something new? Make your way to Petit Chou, a charming French patisserie where modern creativity meets traditional pastries. All the seasonal items are eye-catching — but the Apple Monkey Bread, which is only available on weekends, captures the snug and cozy feeling of fall.

The monkey bread is made with chunks of cinnamon roll dough, apple pie filling and housemade dark brown sugar caramel glaze. As you pull apart the bread, the gooey center releases a whiff of nostalgia reminiscent of warm spices and those sweet, fruity fragrances of the holidays. Each bite offers a balance of chewiness from the pillowy dough and crunchiness from the apple bits, all enveloped in a sticky, moist glaze.

Petee’s Pie Company: Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice | $7.25

61 Delancey St.

I wouldn’t be doing fall justice without recommending a slice of pie. While Petee’s Pie Company offers the Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie year-round, there’s no doubt it hits different in the fall. Instead of traditional corn syrup, Petee’s uses New York apple blossom honey, organic brown sugar and brown butter.

The pie contains a glossy golden-brown filling encased in a buttery crust, covered with sticky chopped pecans. Every mouthful offers textural contrast — the crisp, flaky crust provides a sturdy base, while the rich, gooey filling has a custard-like consistency and the pecans add a satisfying snap. With these elevated ingredients, this pecan pie delivers high complexity and seasonal vibrance.

Funny Face Bakery: Apple Cider N’ Spice Cookie | $6.00

319 Lafayette St.

You might know of Funny Face Bakery and their quirky decorated sugar cookies. The bakery also serves an assortment of cookies with enticingly crisp exteriors and medium-rare centers, truly giving Levain Bakery a run for its money.

Funny Face offers two fall favorites, but the Apple Cider N’ Spice cookie has my heart. This cookie is a heartfelt tribute to autumn, infused with the soothing flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of tangy apple cider. The love child of an apple cider doughnut and a freshly-baked scone, the Apple Cider N’ Spice is a sensory delight: There’s a satisfying crack as you break through the crisp shell, and, if you’re lucky enough to have it fresh out of the oven, you’ll encounter a warm, nearly molten center. It’s an experience that will leave you craving more.

Honorable Mention — Librae Bakery: Salted Caramel and Date Oatmeal Cookie | $5.50

35 Cooper Square

Librae is one of the East Village’s more innovative pastry spots, constantly changing its menu based on seasonal ingredients. This third-culture bakery draws inspiration from Middle Eastern flavors while incorporating fermentation techniques from Copenhagen.

I am eager to return for the Salted Caramel and Date Oatmeal Cookie, infused with cardamom and cinnamon. Laced with shiny, crackly caramel and studded with chewy date chunks, this soft, crisp-edged oatmeal cookie delivers an intriguing sweetness and texture that embodies the spirit of autumn. With a line consistently out the door, be sure to grab one before they sell out for the day.

