A hand holding a phone displaying N.Y.U. Vice President for Global Campus Safety Fountain Walkers email in front of a purple background.
NYU will remain open ahead of planned Israel-Hamas conflict protests
Brown shoes standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Real estate in China, carbon credit in the UAE, raising debts in Italy
People standing in front of the N.Y.U. Bookstore, holding protest signs and banners.
Protesters call on NYU Bookstore to cut ties with Nike
A graphic with the screenshots of three statements released by N.Y.U. Law Student Bar Association, N.Y.U Spokesperson John Beckman, and N.Y.U. Law Dean Troy McKenzie layered on a purple background.
NYU condemns law student for statement on Israel-Hamas conflict
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
A colorful portrait of Lynne Feldman on top of ‘Beyond NYU’ title.
Beyond NYU: Crafting sound waves and creating communities
A portrait of Jordan Plosky with “Beyond N.Y.U.” lettering on top.
Beyond NYU: From rocking out at shows to ramping up creatives
An illustration with the title “To Her Credit” layered over a portrait of Kaitlin Culmo and Emily McDermott.
Beyond NYU: Shining a light on women’s achievements
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
Two plates, a bowl, a glass container, and a mug on a wooden table. One plate has spaghetti, one has French toast, the bowl has Korean steamed eggs, the glass container has coke-braised pork, and the mug has a chocolate cupcake inside.
Microwave recipes for college students who can’t cook
The interior of the restaurant. There are light brown tables and dark brown chairs, as well as gray booths. There are customers sitting and eating.
Hispanic Heritage Month: La Dinastia is keeping Chinese-Cuban cuisine alive
People holding umbrellas and wearing blue, plastic rain ponchos are lining up in front of food stands with blue signs that have the restaurant names written on them.
Comfort food at EEEEEATSCON NY 2023 that healed my rainy day
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
The interior of I Love Paraguay Restaurant. Two people are sitting across from each other. Jaime Issac S., a server at I Love Paraguay, is talking to them. The wall behind them is painted and there are pink flowers across it, as well as across the ceiling.
Restaurants to love for Hispanic Heritage Month
An illustration of three legs wearing shoes of different types and colors placed in front of a colorful background.
Fall flats that won’t cramp your style — or your feet
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
The interior of I Love Paraguay Restaurant. Two people are sitting across from each other. Jaime Issac S., a server at I Love Paraguay, is talking to them. The wall behind them is painted and there are pink flowers across it, as well as across the ceiling.
Restaurants to love for Hispanic Heritage Month
A bowl containing onions, chickpea stew, cilantro and samosas.
Crave’s new Vindy station is a hit-or-miss attempt at Indian food
A collage of two photographs. The photo on the left shows a group of people performing a ritual wearing red-and-yellow clothes, while the photo on the right shows a person dancing wearing a white robe.
NYU’s Quechua program empowers students to engage with the Andean community
Attendees of the Brown Sugar Brilliance club meeting talking to each other in a circle while smiling. A bubble floats in the air.
Brown Sugar Brilliance sweetens the soul with Black queer excellence
A colorful illustration of a plate containing arroz con leche on top of a napkin and spoon, with the background of the red, green, and white Mexico flag.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Cinnamon, rice and everything nice
The façade of Judson Memorial Church, which has columns made of red bricks, stained windows and a cross at the top.
Greenwich Village church that supported abortion access in the ’60s continues activism
Above a crowd in a park, protesters hold blue, pink and white transgender flags and a sign reading “you will never eradicate us.”
For trans people, what comes after visibility?
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
A yellow sign that reads, ‘SIGNS SHOW’ is leaning against a brick wall, above a stairwell. On the wall to the right of the sign hang two red signs.
Street art often fades into the background, but it deserves its own chance in the spotlight
A man in a blue jacket and a girl in a pink sweater sitting on a bench looking up towards the sky.
NYFF 61 Review: ‘Perfect Days’ gently chronicles a quiet existence
Three people wearing white shirts are lying down with paper cutouts of eyes, lips, hands, and legs on top of them.
Review: Animal Collective is still grooving on new album
A woman in a pink, ruffled dress is sitting down and staring ahead, while a man with gray hair and mustache is hugging her from the side and leaning towards her face.
NYFF 61 Review: ‘Poor Things’ comedically and hauntingly explores self-liberation
A black-and-white photograph of three men walking down the street in front of a house.
Review: Green Day’s reissue of ‘Dookie’ is equal parts dynamic and durable
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An older woman sits next to a young boy on a bench and offers him food with her arm around his shoulder. A soccer ball rests beside them on the ground. The background is dark blue.
‘Offside’ comic divulges a personal reflection on Qatar’s dangerous labor conditions
An illustration of writer Annie Ernaux wearing a green shirt and holding her head with her left hand.
Review: Annie Ernaux’s ‘Happening’ illustrates the necessity of reproductive care
Mohamed Kheir-Halouani, Bassan Lofti Abou-Ghazala and Saleh Kholoki in the film ‘The Dupes’.
NYFF 61 Review: The intersection of masculinity and dispossession in ‘The Dupes’
An illustration of a computer screen showing a little boy wearing a blazer and holding a red balloon. The boy is gray and to the right of him it says, in red letters, ‘LE BALLON ROUGE.’ There is a red teacup to the left of the computer.
Off the Radar: ‘The Red Balloon’ will get you through college
To the left of the photo there is someone wearing a blue shirt, looking down. Behind them there is a landscape with a blue sky, clouds, and hills.
Review: Joan Baez says goodbye her own way in new documentary
A man in a gray tank top stands looking out a white window with bars on the outside towards the street.
Review: Del Water Gap’s ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’ redefines longing
A man wearing a backwards cap, a white shirt and a black jacket stands behind a D.J.’s turntable. Behind him is a wall decorated with records.
Producer and NYU junior Ryan Jacob on his musical journey
A woman in a camo-colored plaid jacket wearing a green baseball cap and sunglasses sits behind the wheel of a car.
Review: Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet’ fires back at the doubters
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
An illustration of a person with a blank face, wearing a black turtleneck sweater against a yellow background. There is a red question mark on the person’s face and text “hanksy” next to it. Several abstract patterns are drawn around the person.
The unexpected connection between Adam Himebauch, Adam Lucas and Hanksy
A woman wearing an orange dress sits in a sofa chair on stage in front of a gray backdrop with smudged square patterns on it.
Q&A: Marjan Neshat on ‘Sandra’ and her Iranian identity
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
An image of two levels of Bobst Library, with students studying at tables on both floors. The seats are almost full.
Opinion: All-nighters are a midterm mistake
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A purple N.Y.U. flag hanging off of a building’s facade.
Opinion: The 18-credit limit is a barrier to success
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
A purple flag with the logo of N.Y.U. hangs from a building.
Off-Third: NYU spends entire budget on admitted students weekend
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
The close-up shot of a hand scanning an NYU ID card above a card reader.
Opinion: Swipe it Forward is taking a step backward
A shot of the Paulson Center gym. Students are standing and looking around. There is a sign for the Pakistani Student’s Association to the right and a Greek flag to the left.
Opinion: NYU Club Fest was far too chaotic to enjoy
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read ”N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
University denies foul play after adjuncts’ courses changed
A man in formal attire on the left and a logo of N.Y.U. Athletics on the right.
Athletics director placed on administrative leave after alleged inappropriate behavior
A blue psilocybin capsule inside a glass can placed on a windowsill.
NYU in the psychedelic renaissance
A girl in a blue sports bra with a number card on the front bites down on a medal.
NYU Drama student takes on the New York City Marathon for a cause
Four athletes are standing and looking at each other with their arms around one another. They are wearing black shirts with ‘Violets’ written in purple on the back. There is a volleyball net to their right.
NYU women’s volleyball dominates in start of the season
A person poses with their arms crossed on the deck of the swimming pool.
From Crimson Tide to city life, swimmer Derek Maas has done it all
A yellow N.Y.U. Athletics jersey hangs on a pole.
NYU Athletics: A look back on the 2022-23 season
A woman wearing a purple jacket with N.Y.U.’s name on it in white throws a silver shot put ball from behind a bar with the letters “J.C.S.” on it. Behind the player are multiple people standing in front of fencing.
Meet the NYU sophomore who broke a 23-year-old school record
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
The Art of Storytelling | Under the Arch Magazine
The Art of Storytelling | Under the Arch Magazine
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
A group of people roller skate in Central Park, the person in the front wears a black top, rolled up pants, and red skates. The skaters in the back wear jeans, t-shirts and black skates.
Central Park skating is back in full swing this spring
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
A reporter interview a rally attendee wearing a white shirt and a green jacket.
Video: Protesters, supporters clash ahead of Trump arraignment
A mother with her four children all wearing white outfits.
NYU alum helps daughters become mothers
Class of 2023 graduates from the Executive Program in Health Systems celebrate in July in Manhattan. From left are Lauren Kraus, Tamiqua Graham, Erica Lester, Danyel Christopher and Samantha Zerrenner. Image Credit: Trent Campbell / Jonathan Heisler Photography
Health systems master’s program celebrates 10 years
The Soapbox: Real estate in China, carbon credit in the UAE, raising debts in Italy

The Soapbox is a weekly column by WSN covering major news developments at NYU’s campuses and study away sites abroad. Global consciousness for a global university.
Samson Tu, Creative Director
Oct 13, 2023
Brown+shoes+standing+on+top+of+a+box+under+the+Washington+Square+Arch.
Max Van Hosen
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Illustration by Max Van Hosen)

In China, largest real estate developer misses debt payments 

Chinese real estate developer Country Garden announced that it will miss payment for overseas debt to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The real estate titan is on track to default with $187 million in liabilities two years after China Evergrande — once China’s second largest developer — defaulted in 2021.

The missing payments come as the company is experiencing an 81% year-over-year decrease in its property presales. Current macroeconomic conditions — including dwindling foreign investments, tapering population growth and a slow pandemic recovery — have dampened the housing market enough to threaten larger firms. 

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s stock price is down 10% following the announcement, marking a 70% drop year-to-date. The company will default on its overseas debt if it misses another $15 million payment due on Oct. 17, according to The Guardian. 

Evergrande, which went bankrupt in August after year-long defaults, is on the brink of collapse after it pulled out of a restructuring deal due to compliance issues. Country Garden and Evergrande’s struggles point to deeper structural problems within the Chinese real estate market, which some experts say has been an inflating bubble for most of the past decade

The steep decline in the real estate market has caused a rippling effect on the Chinese economy. The International Monetary Fund dropped China’s annual gross domestic product growth by 0.2% this year and is expecting the Chinese economy to grow by 1.2% next year. 

“Looming large over this is, of course, the real estate crisis in China, where you have a number of pre-sold units that have not been completed,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the IMF. “You have developers that are in financial difficulty. You have downward pressure on real estate markets. And there is a general lack of confidence in the household sector about what is going to happen in the real estate market.”

In the UAE, leaders commit to carbon credits

Blue Carbon, a Dubai-based firm owned by a member of the Emirati royal family, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zimbabwean government to conserve approximately a fifth of Zimbabwe’s landmass for carbon credits for the Arab state. The memo is the latest deal in the Arab nation’s commitment to spend $450 million on carbon credits by 2030 before it hosts the United Nations Climate Change conference later this year.

Carbon credits allow carbon producers to offset their emissions by maintaining land with carbon captured in its natural environment. Despite having no former experience managing carbon offset projects, Blue Carbon has already signed multiple contracts with African nations, including Liberia, Angola, Zambia and Tanzania, in order to meet its $450 million commitment by 2030. 

Local attorneys in Zimbabwe have criticized the deal for being untransparent with local communities, noting that the government did not disclose the details of its deal with Blue Carbon. The Independent Forest Monitoring Coordination Mechanism in Liberia cautioned that Blue Carbon’s purchase might violate customary land rights law in Liberia. 

Experts worry that purchasing carbon credits and investing in African countries is a ploy for the UAE, an oil producer, to greenwash their emissions from petroleum production. A direct sale of carbon credit from African carbon offset projects to the Emirates could possibly evade oversight

“There doesn’t have to be a third party involved or third-party oversight,” Kate Dooley, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne’s Climate and Energy College, told Mongabay. “And that’s mentioned a fair bit in the contract, that these deals between Liberia and another government, which perhaps would be the UAE, can agree on what it is they want to trade and what the rules are.”

In Italy, parliament raises country’s deficit

The Italian parliament passed a budget proposal to raise the country’s deficit amid mounting debt. Italy, which is already the second most indebted country in the eurozone after Greece, is hoping to raise more debt as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is trying to cut taxes while funding pandemic recovery measures. 

After the Italian government revised its economic forecast on Sept. 27 — dropping this year’s GDP growth from 1% to 0.8% and next year’s from 1.5% to 1.2% — it proposed to raise next year’s deficit from 3.7% to 4.3% in an attempt to stimulate economic growth and fund private home improvements.  

The European Union has set a deficit gap at 3% of the member’s GDP on all its members and the European Central Bank has committed itself to buying out Italian debt should there be a sell-off. Although experts believe Italy is not likely to follow ECB guidelines, the country has committed to selling off 21 billion euros in assets to raise its debts, and has sold bonds directly to private households to do the same.

Aiming to return to the 3% deficit guideline by 2026, Meloni’s government is negotiating with the ECB to loosen fiscal regulations, which are set to return for the first time next year after the pandemic. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war and overall high inflation, other countries across the eurozone are also likely to fail to meet the regulatory requirements next year. In Italy, opposition parties threaten to take the new budget to court for unnecessarily widening the deficit gap. 

“Certainly [the European Commission] will understand the situation, as do many colleagues — European finance ministers who are dealing with an economic slowdown, or in some cases recession,” Italian finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Financial Times. “The approach is one of responsibility and prudence.”

Contact Samson Tu at [email protected].

