Rewind: Protests around NYU after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, thousands of protesters took to the streets across New York City to oppose the decision. Large gatherings were held in Union Square and Washington Square Park as many united in support of abortion rights.

The decision came shortly after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul passed a package of legislation aimed to protect abortion access in New York state, including legal protections for abortion providers and patients, as well as education programs on reproductive healthcare rights.

The United States Supreme Court has just overturned Roe v. Wade. Here, in New York City, at Washington Square Park, people have gathered, and they’re rallying against that decision that was made just today, 6-3.

“Abortion is a human right!” — Abortion rights supporter

A majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. After a challenge to a Mississippi abortion ban was upheld by the Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision, the court ruled 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Historically, we know that abortion rights are won in the streets, and you have to use the power of the people, the power of the working class. The Supreme Court is unelected. It is not a democratic court, right? And the fact that they’ve struck down Roe v. Wade with this Dobbs decision proves that because all of the polling for years and years and years has shown that between 60 to 70% of America believes in the right to choose.” — Sarah Frankie Sigman, LeftVoice.org Contributor

Public support for legal abortions remains largely unchanged since before the decision, with 62% of the general public saying it should be legal in all or most cases. Large gatherings were held in Union Square and in Washington Square Park to unite people in support of abortion rights.

“Washington Square Park, as an example of public space in New York City, is incredibly important. Democratizing public space is definitely needed for social movements and I think that we showed that today, and it’s super powerful. It’s how social movements have won concessions in the past, and that’s what we’re trying to do, is take from history and actually learn from it.” — Sarah Frankie Sigman, LeftVoice.org Contributor

With this court decision overturned, people are starting to question if other court cases can also be overturned. Here in New York City, reporting from Washington Square Park, I’m Edward Franco.

