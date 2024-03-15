Raise a pint at McSorley’s Old Ale House this St. Patrick’s Day

When you walk into McSorley’s Old Ale House, the first thing you notice are the dozens of historical decorations on the walls, including an original wanted poster for John Wilkes Booth. Every spot of the dark, wood-paneled walls is covered in framed photos, documents, stickers and clocks, and each adds to the charm and history of the 170 year-old Irish saloon. With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, the East Village pub is prepping for its annual celebration — one of its busiest days of the year — and it’s one worth visiting.

“St. Patrick’s Day is quite the experience as it’s a sea of green here,” owner Teresa Maher de la Haba said. “We usually get a group of regulars who come in as soon as we open, and they spend their entire day celebrating.”

A celebration necessity, McSorley’s Irish ale is as classic as the bar itself. Rather than have a large variety, the pub only sells a light ale and dark ale for $8 each, so you only have to choose between the two. If you are looking to balance your beer with some snacks, McSorley’s has a standard pub menu and some Irish classics. There are simple sandwiches, including ham, cheese, turkey, liverwurst and tuna salad for $6, and cheese plates, a small for $4 and a large for $6, in addition to daily specials.

“The cheese plate is an item on the menu worth trying,” bartender Steven Zwaryczuk said. “It may not be for everyone, but our customers love it.”

McSorley’s is more than just a bar though — it’s a staple in the community. Its founder, John McSorley, immigrated to New York City during the Great Famine in Ireland in 1851. Just a few years later, he opened an ale house at 15 E. Seventh St. that would later become the iconic pub that it is today. The nearly two-century-old saloon has also been “a piece of New York history,” according to Mader de la Haba, having reportedly served as the bar Abraham Lincoln visited after giving his Cooper Union Address in 1860.

Maher de la Haba started at McSorley’s as the first woman to work behind the bar, and upon her father and former owner Matthew Maher’s passing, she took over, preserving a site of rich Irish culture and history. The pub has long had a philosophy of “Good Ale, Raw Onions, and No Ladies” — which eventually ended in 1970 after the pub was sued for not allowing women to enter. With waves of immigration bringing Irish people to New York, the city’s social and cultural landscape is shaped by the Irish influence. A proud establishment that stood through Prohibition, McSorley’s famous ale continues to hold its repertoire.

Zwaryczuk, who has lived nearby for 60 years, said “Irish history is documented everywhere” in the bar. The pub is adorned with photos, magazine articles, sheet music and records donated by athletes, artists, photographers and more — an ode to Irish culture and the pub’s very own milestones.

McSorley’s is perhaps the best spot to spend this historic holiday. The pub is cash-only, so pack some extra cash and get in on the beloved festivities. For those who want to start the celebration early, the pub will also open at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, four hours earlier than usual.

“We make sure those who keep the spirit alive get a little extra luck of the Irish,” Zwaryczuk said.

To get a good spot at the bar, it may be worth starting early. So, if you don’t have plans for St. Patrick’s Day yet, now you do.

Contact Chinara Dorancy at [email protected].