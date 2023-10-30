Review: blink-182’s ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ is a welcomed revitalization of 2000s pop-punk

As a child, my parents surrounded me with rock and pop-punk music. There were many times when my mom would drive me home after middle school with blink-182’s “All The Small Things” blasting on the radio — it felt like a time capsule of the late ’90s and early 2000s. As I grew older, I attempted to keep up with the band’s new releases, but after guitarist and singer Tom DeLonge departed from the group, I couldn’t recognize the sound I appreciated as a kid.

That is, until DeLonge officially rejoined the group last October and became a part of the band’s most recent release. Close to a year later on Oct. 20, blink-182 released its ninth studio album. “ONE MORE TIME…” consists of 19 songs — including two bonus tracks and six singles — spanning 50 minutes and featuring the band’s original sound from my childhood.

The album is reminiscent of the band’s self-titled album which they released back in 2003. The music is simultaneously experimental and reminiscent of the band’s roots. With the original members working together again, the sound effortlessly emulates some of their older releases. Instead of trying to force a sound, it seems as though they focused more on the fun they had making it. The sincerity of the music adds an intriguing edge that many emerging pop-punk bands seem to lack.

Some pieces are silly for the sake of being lighthearted, such as “TURN THIS OFF!” The song is full of lyrics mimicking lines band members might have written back in their early twenties, such as “When I first took you out to sushi on a date / You took me home, I sadly pumped away.”

However, the group also didn’t hesitate to get more emotional. One track that stood out was “HURT (INTERLUDE),” which discusses the pain attached to heartbreak in “Have you hurt like this before? / When your heart’s already torn / When your tears are on my mind / We fall apart there every time.”

The title track discusses the complicated feelings of friendship, alluding to the dynamics within the group. The first verse reads “Strangers, from strangers into brothers / From brothers into strangers once again.” DeLonge sings “Do I have to die to hear you miss me?” The song features vocals from each of the main three members — bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and DeLonge. It’s an intentional symbol to acknowledge the hardships the band has overcome.

The lead single on the album, “EDGING,” is especially reminiscent of blink-182’s older music. It discusses DeLonge leaving the band with a lighthearted approach, blaming it on his wild side. He sings “I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse.” The song highlights heavy drums and a catchy pop-punk chorus that’s unmistakably similar to the band in its early 2000s days.

When I first listened to“EDGING,” I felt almost immediately transported back into the body of my younger self and excitedly awaited the rest of the album. When “ONE MORE TIME…” was officially released, I happily discovered that each track held up to the hype of the lead single. While the music is fresh, a major part of the excitement comes from how well the band was able to capture the early 2000s feeling.

The group began the creative process for the new album after DeLonge’s return, and it features a much-needed throwback to his vocals. The singer’s high-pitched voice combined with their dedication to have fun was a crucial part of all of the band’s major hits, and this matured version did not disappoint.

