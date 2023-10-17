Review: Ed Sheeran welcomes his listeners to the fall season with his new album ‘Autumn Variations’

I’ll admit it: when I saw that Ed Sheeran had released a new album, especially one that was unrelated to a math symbol, I was surprised. The singer-songwriter released his previous album, “––,” only months ago in May, and fans didn’t wait long for another album when he dropped “Autumn Variations” on Sept. 29.

Sheeran released the album under his own label Gingerbread Man Records, setting the album apart from his previous works, which were released under larger labels like Atlantic Records. Sheeran has already established himself as an renowned singer-songwriter, so it is exciting to see him have more agency in his latest work.

“I’ve had 12, 13 years of being [the] pop star and having the pressure of ‘it has to sell this week one, you have to have this hit single, you have to have this,” Sheeran told host Gayle King on “CBS Morning.” “And part of me goes… why?” He shared that he planned to release “Autumn Variations” with no intention of a hit single or music video.

Sheeran was inspired by listening to records while cooking with his wife Cherry Seaborn. He opens the album with a love song to her titled “Magical,” repeatedly questioning, “Is this how it feels to be in love?” While this is far from Ed Sheeran’s first love song, this one carries more weight after his wife survived a cancer diagnosis during her second pregnancy. Listening to him sing about their relationship now, there is a deeper sentiment than his earlier songs about finding love.

The gentle romanticism of being in love in “Magical” sets the tone for the intimate storyline throughout the rest of the album. He continues to serenade Cherry in his song “American Town,” where he sings, “The rush of rushing deep into love / English girl in American town.” While many love songs penetrate into the intimate details of his personal life, Ed Sheeran walks us down the memory lane of his love life without being too overt.

As lovely as this album would be filled solely with love ballads, songs exploring challenging and conflicting themes added the needed depth to it. In “Amazing,” Sheeran vividly delves into the psyche of drowning in one’s depression as the chorus goes, “Yeah, wish I could feel amazing / But this is all I can feel today.” The contrast between the track’s upbeat instrumental and the vulnerable lyrics reflects Sheeran’s recovery from depression after a series of personal tragedies — the loss of his close friends to drug overdose and his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

As the weather gets colder, I regularly find myself listening to melancholic music, but I would not put on “Autumn Variations” to pair with any fall gloom. Sheeran’s ability to soften the blow even when singing about some of life’s darkest moments makes the album ideal for when you’re looking for an inspirational vibe.

He continues this energy into the next song, titled “Plastic Bag.” He delves into the idea of “giving out love from a plastic bag,” clearly relating love in a plastic bag to drug use — a theme Sheeran is no stranger to, after the iconic song in his first album “The A Team,” where Sheeran sings about the life of a woman who struggles with a cocaine addiction since her teenage years. The theme does plenty to diversify his tracklist.

In an album less than 50 minutes long, Ed Sheeran touches on so much human experience, ranging from wistful reflections to blissful love. “Autumn Variations” feels incredibly personal without trying to market itself for accolades. His pure passion shines beyond the music as he is donating a portion of the profits to music education nonprofit Save The Music. By turning on “Autumn Variations” while cooking with a loved one, listeners can tune into the inspiration behind the tender songs that make up Ed Sheeran’s release this autumn.

