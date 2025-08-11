Eat your way around the world without leaving NYU’s neighborhoods

Just like you, every first-year is looking for new friends — and perhaps the best way to kick off a prospective friendship is to grab a bite to eat.

Take advantage, and recognize the importance, of the fact that you’ll be living in possibly the greatest food city on Earth. Yes, there are pizza joints and bagel spots on nearly every corner, but don’t let that overshadow New York City’s centuries-old reputation as a burgeoning hub of immigrant communities and cuisines. There aren’t many places in the world where you can get Australian-style brunch in the morning, grab Ukrainian pierogies for lunch and end your day with Thai crab fried rice. I guarantee that somewhere within the city’s food scene, you can find a restaurant, bakery, deli or cafe where you’ll become a regular — even if you don’t consider yourself an adventurous eater.

This list is only a microcosm of local culinary diversity. Treat it as an entryway into some of the cuisines of your surrounding neighborhoods, whether you’re exploring something new or looking for a taste of home.