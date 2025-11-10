The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Under the Arch
The Beverage Issue
Fall 2025
Letter from the Editors
Congress runs on Celsius. Athletes swig pickle juice. But what do NYU students sip to get through their day?
Beverages play a subtle role in nearly every aspect of college life. Whether it’s the coffee that gets you through midterms, the elaborate cocktail you try on a night out with friends or the tap water that tastes slightly different from what you have at home, drinks can set the tone not only for the course of your day, but some of the most formative experiences of your life.
This issue seeks to depict how beverages become intertwined with students’ habits and identities, highlighting the ways our drink choices define everything from our cultural perceptions to our financial priorities. Some writers delved into the cult-like culture of Diet Coke, while others ranked the city’s best lemonades, store-bought mocktails and trendy water bottles. Reporters learned about the familial cultures cultivated at Peet’s Coffee in the Kimmel Center for University Life, and the tea room just two floors up.
The stories found in this issue are sectioned by beverage, each approaching their respective drink from a different angle. Q&As with Stern alumni who own and operate alcohol businesses, along with a profile of the Steinhardt first-year selling matcha lattes out of her dorm, demonstrate how New York City’s beverage scene looks different for every student. Illustrators depicted a sleep-deprived college student’s matcha order and took a stab at the age-old question of where dining halls source their peculiar selection of milk.
The Beverage Issue would not have been possible without our Deputy Magazine Editors John Bush and Colette Yehl, who wrote, edited and webbed stories across this issue. A special thanks to Maryam Lootah for bringing the magazine’s cover to life, and to Lauren Ng, Krish Dev, Anjali Mehta and Sidney Snider for overseeing its production. As always, thank you to our copy team — Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Alice Carlile, Sam Kats and Nghi Nguyen — for editing every piece. Your work does not go unrecognized.
Finally, to our readers: WSN thanks you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.
Sincerely,
Dharma Niles
Editor-in-Chief
Grayson Stotz
Magazine Editor
Alcohol
Q&A: Tara Hankinson built this brewery to break through craft beer’s echo chamber
By Krish Dev, Digital Director
Talea Beer Co. makes space for the customers other breweries ignore.
Ranked: Store-bought mocktails
By Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Copy Chief
Which are suitable substitutes, and which are glorified juice?
Coffee
At Qahwah House, Yemeni coffee is king
By Leena Ahmed, Deputy News Editor
The chain is championing a rich cultural background and reshaping New York City’s cafe scene.
Lemonade
My favorite lemonades in NYC
By Alexa Donovan, Editor-at-Large
A list by the Lemonade Queen herself.
Tea
Looking for a new matcha spot? Check out this NYU dorm
By Rhea Kohli, Staff Writer
Meredith Ho has turned her Founders Hall room into a matcha cafe — and students want a sip.
Water
Milk
Soda
How Diet Coke defines diet culture
By Colette Yehl, Deputy Magazine Editor
The classic soda’s power over American diets is far from fizzling out, thanks to social media hype and model aesthetics.
Game
Game: Beverage Bundling
By Maryam Lootah, Illustration Editor
Developed for web by John Bush, Grayson Stotz and Colette Yehl
