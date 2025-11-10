The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

Grayson Stotz, Colette Yehl and John Bush|November 10, 2025

Under the Arch

The Beverage Issue

Fall 2025

Letter from the Editors

Congress runs on Celsius. Athletes swig pickle juice. But what do NYU students sip to get through their day?

 

Beverages play a subtle role in nearly every aspect of college life. Whether it’s the coffee that gets you through midterms, the elaborate cocktail you try on a night out with friends or the tap water that tastes slightly different from what you have at home, drinks can set the tone not only for the course of your day, but some of the most formative experiences of your life. 

 

This issue seeks to depict how beverages become intertwined with students’ habits and identities, highlighting the ways our drink choices define everything from our cultural perceptions to our financial priorities. Some writers delved into the cult-like culture of Diet Coke, while others ranked the city’s best lemonades, store-bought mocktails and trendy water bottles. Reporters learned about the familial cultures cultivated at Peet’s Coffee in the Kimmel Center for University Life, and the tea room just two floors up.

 

The stories found in this issue are sectioned by beverage, each approaching their respective drink from a different angle. Q&As with Stern alumni who own and operate alcohol businesses, along with a profile of the Steinhardt first-year selling matcha lattes out of her dorm, demonstrate how New York City’s beverage scene looks different for every student. Illustrators depicted a sleep-deprived college student’s matcha order and took a stab at the age-old question of where dining halls source their peculiar selection of milk.

 

The Beverage Issue would not have been possible without our Deputy Magazine Editors John Bush and Colette Yehl, who wrote, edited and webbed stories across this issue. A special thanks to Maryam Lootah for bringing the magazine’s cover to life, and to Lauren Ng, Krish Dev, Anjali Mehta and Sidney Snider for overseeing its production. As always, thank you to our copy team — Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Alice Carlile, Sam Kats and Nghi Nguyen — for editing every piece. Your work does not go unrecognized.

 

Finally, to our readers: WSN thanks you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.

 

Sincerely,

Dharma Niles

Editor-in-Chief

Grayson Stotz

Magazine Editor

Alcohol

Q&A: Tara Hankinson built this brewery to break through craft beer’s echo chamber

By Krish Dev, Digital Director

Talea Beer Co. makes space for the customers other breweries ignore.

The NYU class where drinking is on the syllabus

Lauren Ng, Managing Editor

Students taking the Nutrition and Food Studies Department’s Beverages course learn the ins and outs of the wine industry, with plenty of sips along the way.

The science behind Asian flush

Grayson Stotz, Magazine Editor

A look at what causes that signature glow.

 

 

 

 

Ranked: Store-bought mocktails

By Ella Sabrina Malabanan, Copy Chief

Which are suitable substitutes, and which are glorified juice?

Q&A: Mike Casale on turning a pandemic hobby into a bitters brand

Krish Dev, Digital Director

LabelMaker Drinks is the product of this Stern alum’s lockdown experiments, now sold across Westchester County.

Q&A: How Perry Ya is reimagining soju for Gen Z

Krish Dev, Digital Director

The Stern alum co-founded a soju cocktail brand that celebrates Asian American culture and targets health-conscious drinkers.

Coffee

At Qahwah House, Yemeni coffee is king

By Leena Ahmed, Deputy News Editor

The chain is championing a rich cultural background and reshaping New York City’s cafe scene.

We need to re-invest in local coffee culture

Serin Lee, Deputy Opinion Editor

Citywide Starbucks closures create an opportunity to bring back neighborhood coffee shops.

‘The fun family’: How these Peet’s employees turned coworking into community

Dylan Henschen, Food Editor

The Kimmel cafe is not only known for its delicious drinks, but also its vibrant spirit.

Lemonade

My favorite lemonades in NYC

By Alexa Donovan, Editor-at-Large

A list by the Lemonade Queen herself.

Tea

Looking for a new matcha spot? Check out this NYU dorm

By Rhea Kohli, Staff Writer

Meredith Ho has turned her Founders Hall room into a matcha cafe — and students want a sip.

The rich history behind the yellow cans

Caia Cupolo and Sidney Snider

How Yerba Madre is preserving mate’s roots, according to two Ambacebadores.

 

NYU’s piping hot tea awaits

Sidney Snider, Deputy Managing Editor

The fourth floor of the Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life houses a Restoration Station for students to take a breather and a sip.

Water

The delicious misconception behind what’s on tap in NYC

Colette Yehl, Deputy Magazine Editor

New York’s drinking water is celebrated — but does it really make the city’s bagels and pizza better?

Ranked: Trendy water bottles

Gwyneth Lyons, Contributing Writer

These brands are everywhere, but it’s important to decipher functionality from fad.

 

Milk

Kyra Reilley for WSN

Soda

How Diet Coke defines diet culture

By Colette Yehl, Deputy Magazine Editor

The classic soda’s power over American diets is far from fizzling out, thanks to social media hype and model aesthetics.

Game

Game: Beverage Bundling

By Maryam Lootah, Illustration Editor

Developed for web by John Bush, Grayson Stotz and Colette Yehl