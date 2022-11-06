What to do this week: Union Square block party and canine comedy

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Nov. 7-13.

An evening with American songwriter Sam Hollander

8 p.m. at 133 MacDougal St.

Sam Hollander — a songwriter who has worked with Panic! At The Disco, One Direction, Weezer, Katy Perry and other artists — will join NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development to discuss his career in the music industry. Hosted at the Provincetown Playhouse near Washington Square Park, Hollander’s visit is part of the school’s Program in Songwriting Words & Music series. Attendance is free and restricted to the NYU community, and those interested must register in advance.

Exploring the life of ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’

7-10 p.m. at 18 W. Houston St.

Watch a screening of “You Resemble Me,” a film about Hasna Aït Boulahcen who is known as “Europe’s first female suicide bomber.” Following the screening, a panel discussion will be moderated by Katie Chambers — the senior director of community and public relations at New York Women in Film & Television — and will feature film director Dina Amer and producer Elizabeth Woodward. Tickets are $18.

An immersive and alternative art fair

11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Expo Center

Join Saatchi Art and the gin company Bombay Sapphire for the Other Art Fair, a showcase of 130 independent New York artists. The event will feature thousands of pieces of art. There will also be DJ sets, an outdoor bar and hand poke tattooing.

An Italian music listening session

6 p.m. on Zoom

Join Gli Strumenti, a student-led music listening and discussion group, for its Quattro Province music listening series. The group listens to music from instruments that were preserved from their original forms and are now available for use. This session will focus on the piffero, a traditional reed instrument.

A panel on the impact of U.S. warfare in Asia

4 p.m. on Zoom

Attend a panel about the effect of 20th century U.S. warfare in Asia on culture and politics during and after the Cold War. Moderated by author and NYU English professor Jini Kim Watson, the panel will feature Amanda Demmer, the author of “After Saigon’s Fall: Refugees and US-Vietnamese Relations,” Jodi Kim, the author of “Settler Garrison: Debt Imperialism, Militarism, and Transpacific Imaginaries” and Daniel Kim, the author of “The Intimacies of Conflict: Cultural Memory and the Korean War.” Those interested in attending the discussion should register in advance. Attendance is free.

A cookbook release celebration

5:30-7 p.m. at 726 Broadway, 6th floor

Commemorate the launch of LS professor Cammie Kim Lin’s cookbook “(Serious) New Cook.” Lin will discuss food writing and the relationship between food and identity. She will then host a cooking demonstration featuring snacks and treats. Attendance is free, and those interested must register in advance.

An immersive Frida Kahlo biography

Noon-7 p.m. at 259 Water St.

In a unique exhibition featuring none of her artwork, visitors will find a retelling of Frida Kahlo’s life in photographs, films and music. The exhibit includes virtual reality spaces to make Kahlo’s story come alive. Tickets start at $33.99.

A talk about mindfulness and social media

7 p.m. at 281 Park Ave. S.

See Signe Pierce, an artist and performer who has created works in digital art, photography and video, in a “Techno TED Talk” at Fotografiska. The performance will be focused on using mindfulness to combat social media addiction and reducing online distractions. Tickets to the show are $35.

A screening of a feminist Iranian film

4:30-6 p.m. at 721 Broadway, 7th floor

Join two Iranian dramatic writing professors from the Tisch School of the Arts to discuss the feminist protest movement that has spread accross Iran after the killing of Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested by morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. The conversation will follow a screening of “The Wind is Blowing on My Street,” a short film about an Iranian woman who is left outside without her hijab in Tehran. The event is free and registration is required.

A parade honoring veterans

Noon-4 p.m. at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue

Attend New York City’s Veterans Day Parade, which has been honoring the city’s service members since 1919. This year’s featured service branch is the United States Coast Guard, though all branches will be honored. The parade will go up Fifth Avenue to 45th Street, and will also be streamed online.

A canine comedy act

3 p.m. at 18 Bleecker St.

The Mutts Gone Nuts troupe, a pack of former shelter dogs who have been ethically trained to perform fun tricks, is in New York to present its world-famous comedy act. Featuring human comedians and nine talented canines, the performance is sure to delight audiences, who will witness dogs flipping midair and doing handstands at this inventive show. Tickets are $46.

A dance surrounding modern-day global issues

7:30 p.m. at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

Dancer and choreographer Serge Aimé Coulibaly will bring his new piece, “Wakatt” — a dance show about violence and fear in the modern world — to NYU. The production will showcase 10 dancers and be accompanied by live music from jazz flutist Malik Mezzadri. Tickets are $41.

Celebrate New York City fall at a Union Square block party

10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 17th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue South

Attend a block party on the streets surrounding Union Square with plenty of food, crafts and entertainment. More than 20 food vendors will be at the street fair, which will celebrate fall in New York City, and over 50 merchants will be selling jewelry, crafts, art, clothing and more. Attendance is free.

See an iconic modern dance company

3 p.m. at the Lincoln Center

Catch the end of the Paul Taylor Dance Company’s Lincoln Center season on Nov. 13. The company, which is renowned for its modern dance work, will perform three different pieces on closing night — “Polaris” and “Sunset,” two collaborations between company founder Paul Taylor and artist Alex Katz, and “Syzygy,” which the company first performed in the ’80s. Tickets start at $15, but $10 student tickets are available on the day of the show.

