What to do this week: A St. Patrick’s Day parade, puppy playdates and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: March 11 – 17.
Mar 10, 2024
A dive into Indigenous educational history
King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center Auditorium (on campus)
6:30 p.m.
Learn about the history of Indigenous education in the Bolivian Andes in a talk about the book, “The Lettered Indian: Race, Nation and Indigenous Education in Twentieth-Century Bolivia.” Brooke Larson, the book’s author, will speak with NYU professors Sinclair Thomson and Barbara Weinstein to explore Bolivia’s Indigenous education programs and how Bolivian rural schools became a source of cultural empowerment and activism. Register in advance to secure your spot at this free event.
Celebrate the Dominican Republic with dominoes
Kimmel Center for University Life, room 804 (on campus)
6:30 p.m.
Step into the vibrant culture of the Dominican Republic by participating in a friendly dominoes competition. At this event, players will learn about the game’s significance within Dominican culture while enjoying complimentary food and drinks. If you’re not in the mood to play, you’re also welcome to join as a spectator and cheer on the participants. Those who choose to play will have the chance to compete for prizes. Secure your spot in advance by registering on NYU Engage.
3 p.m.
Celebrate Women’s History Month at a discussion about female leadership in the beauty industry featuring two NYU professors. Kate Greene, the founder of a boutique marketing consultancy called Our House, will speak with NYU professors Kathleen Rennie, the chair of the university’s Integrated Marketing and Communications program, and Pamela Vaile, the CEO of a consulting company. The speakers will talk about key leadership skills and lessons that they have learned while working in the industry. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but registration is required to attend.
3:30 p.m.
Learn about the role of zoos in environmental justice during a discussion with NYU doctoral candidate Katherine McLeod, who studies conservation and care at the Bronx Zoo. This event is hosted by NYU’s Animal Welfare Collective, a group that is dedicated to promoting animal welfare and rights. At this group’s speaker event, attendees will learn about the Bronx Zoo’s interactions with professional scientific communities, land use legislation and politics. Register for this event on NYU Engage.
6:30 p.m.
Unleash your creativity by making art at the design institute Wix Playground. Artist and author Hyesu Lee, born and raised in South Korea, will provide prompts to inspire your works of art. All necessary materials will be provided, as well as food and drinks. After the event, you can pick up a signed copy of Lee’s book, “Self-Love Club: Real Talk and Reminders for Discovering that We’re Enough.” Secure your spot at this free event by reserving tickets online.
6:30 p.m.
Listen in on a discussion of violence in 21st-century Venezuela during a presentation of the book “The Paradox of Violence in Venezuela: Revolution, Crime, and Policing During Chavismo.” The book delves into the reasons behind the surge of violence during this period, despite a decrease in poverty and inequality at the time. During the event, the book’s editors will explore the relationship between violence, poverty and inequality. This event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required to attend.
6:30 p.m.
Join artist Mary Kelly for a discussion about her book, “Mary Kelly’s Concentric Pedagogy: Selected Writings,” a collection that includes essays, interviews and archived materials that offer insight into the evolution of the artist during the period between 1980 to 2017. During the discussion, which will be moderated by author Carrie Lambert-Beatty and will feature editor Juli Carson, attendees will have the chance to learn more about the book and hear Kelly speak about her “concentric” critique method, which focuses on the artwork rather than the artist. Kelly will also discuss the interpretation and debate of art across generations and disciplines. The event is $8 for students and advance registration is required.
Take a break from midterms and play with puppies
Kimmel Center for University Life, room 802 (on campus)
7 p.m.
Looking for a mental break? Take a breather on the eighth floor of the Kimmel Center and unwind with some furry friends. This midterm season, the NYU Program Board is bringing in puppies to help students destress. All students are welcome to join in and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Put down your pencils and notebooks and let the presence of puppy love ease your midterm season stress.
10 a.m.
Explore a curated collection of vintage and antique treasures, including clothing, jewelry, textiles and fabrics from dealers based in the United States and the United Kingdom at the Sturbridge Show. The vintage shopping event, which originates in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, takes place three times a year and has now expanded to New York City. Enjoy the unique shopping experience until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with tickets priced at $25.
6 p.m.
Celebrate the legacy of Howard Hodgkin, a British painter known for his collection of Indian paintings and drawings spanning six decades, with a discussion on his artistic journey. Curators from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, alongside Hodgkin’s partner of over 30 years, will delve into the artist’s engagement with Indian art and painting. This conversation is presented in collaboration with the museum’s “Indian Skies: The Howard Hodgkin Collection of Indian Court Painting” exhibit, which showcases over 120 of Hodgkin’s pieces. Tickets are free with museum admission, which is pay-what-you-wish for New York residents.
11 a.m.
Head over to MoCCA Arts Festival, New York’s largest independent comics and cartoon festival. At the festival, you will have the chance to explore up-and-coming independent comic artists through artist booths and educational panels, which will explore artistic processes, narrative techniques and the evolving landscape of comics in contemporary culture. The festival will also run on Sunday, with a single-day pass for $18 and a two-day pass costing $25. Students can purchase a pass for $12, which can only be acquired in person.
11 a.m.
Put on your best green attire and make your way to midtown for the world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade. Over 150,000 people will be marching in the parade, and you will have the chance to listen to Irish music and drum bands while watching dancers perform. The parade will begin at 44th Street, featuring a procession up Fifth Avenue and passing St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street, ultimately reaching its destination at 79th Street. If you want to avoid the crowds, you can also watch the parade from home online and via NBC New York.
3 p.m.
Watch nine dancers explore the effects of living in a digitalized world in “Mette Ingvartsen: Moving in Concert.” The dancers will use their bodies to portray a possibility where humans, technology and the natural world converge. Mette Ingvartsen, who choreographed the work, is known for exploring concepts such as perception and sensation, which has been performed throughout continents that include Europe, Asia and Australia. Tickets to this performance are $45.
8:30 p.m.
Be a part of this year’s Flamenco Festival and catch Raúl Cantizano’s performance “Cordoned Off Zone,” a guitar concert that incorporates art and audiovisual elements, at Joe’s Pub. Cantizano’s work is well known in the European music scene, combining various styles of music while still staying true to the heart of flamenco. Tickets are available online for $30, and attendees are required to purchase one food item or two drinks at the event.