What to do this week: A St. Patrick’s Day parade, puppy playdates and more

Join artist Mary Kelly for a discussion about her book, “Mary Kelly’s Concentric Pedagogy: Selected Writings,” a collection that includes essays, interviews and archived materials that offer insight into the evolution of the artist during the period between 1980 to 2017. During the discussion, which will be moderated by author Carrie Lambert-Beatty and will feature editor Juli Carson, attendees will have the chance to learn more about the book and hear Kelly speak about her “concentric” critique method, which focuses on the artwork rather than the artist. Kelly will also discuss the interpretation and debate of art across generations and disciplines. The event is $8 for students and advance registration is required.