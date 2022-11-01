Women’s soccer gains first UAA win of season

The NYU women’s soccer team is 8-3-5 heading into its last regular season game against Brandeis University. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

Building off a 8-0 victory against Kean University, the NYU women’s soccer team took down the University of Chicago by a 2-1 score on Friday, Oct. 28, before a 2-0 shutout of Washington University in St. Louis two days later.

In their tilt against the UChicago Maroons, the Violets beat their first University Athletic Association opponent of the season. Both goals were scored inside of the first half. In the 10th minute, graduate forward Tate Jordan gave NYU its first goal of the night, scoring off an assist by senior midfielder Gabriella Funk. Three minutes later, junior forward Dominique Bevacqua moved the Violets up 2-0 after an assist from junior midfielder Kelli Keady in the 13th minute.

Hannah Rittenhouse brought the Maroons within a goal in the 64th minute, but they were unable to find the net again.

The Violets recorded an incredible shutout during Sunday’s contest, which was also senior day, with no shots attempted by WashU. It was the team’s second conference win of the season.

Five players were honored during a pregame ceremony for senior day celebrations, including Julie Beedle, Caitlin Fong, Gabriella Funk, Tate Jordan and Nikki Lee.

Early in the match, Jordan scored her eighth goal of the season off an assist by Funk. Jordan now leads the team in goals this season, while Funk leads the team in assists. Their 17 points each put them as co-leaders for the team.

For the next 50 minutes, neither team was able to score. However, in the 67th minute, first-year forward Hunter Hoelscher tacked on the last score of the night after an assist from first-year defender Elizabeth Argenziano. Her goal brought the final score to 2-0.

Junior goalkeeper Riley Felsher was in the net for the second consecutive match, and she faced no shots. NYU out-shot WashU 11-0 and led in corner kicks 6-2.

The match was also the Mitchell and Friends Foundation Awareness Game. In November of last year, head coach Michele Canning’s nephew, Cole, was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a newly diagnosed neurological illness. During the halftime ceremony, Cole and his family took the field, and he and his sister received jerseys and gift bags from the team.

After an exceptional weekend for the Violets, who now sit with a record of 8-3-5, they will face their last opponent of the regular season, Brandeis University, in Waltham, Massachusetts, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

