A bustling weekend for NYU’s basketball teams

Last weekend, the top-ranked women’s basketball squad — still undefeated 55 games later — earned the UAA conference title, for the fourth consecutive year. This season, the Violets record the longest enduring winning streak in the NCAA, including both men’s and women’s teams across all three divisions.

In front of a home crowd against Carnegie Mellon University, the women clinched a Friday night victory with a dominating 83-52 final score. Graduate student and forward Natalie Bruns, who was recently named Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association Player of the Week, hit two game-highs with 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Violets secure the win.

The men’s team also had a successful 77-61 win Friday night against Carnegie Mellon, pushing its record to 22-1 overall. Hampton Sanders was a prominent offensive force as always, leading the team with 18 points. Tristan How, a graduate student transfer in his first year with the Violets, was forceful below the rim with another team-high of eight rebounds.

“NYU has some die-hard supporters, so it’s always fun to come out here and put on a show,” How told WSN. “My whole family is here supporting, and the gym was crazy packed tonight. We only lost once at home, and I apologize about that. But, I mean, playing in New York — it can’t get much better than that.”

Friday night was not just one of big wins, but it was also NYU Athletics’ Pride Night and Tandon Night. The NYU Athletics LGBTQ+ affinity group hosted Pride Night, recognizing and celebrating NYU’s student-athlete queer community.